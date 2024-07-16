Vicky Kaushal shares adorable birthday tribute to wife Katrina Kaif

British-origin, Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif turns 41 on Tuesday (16) and her husband Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal shared a very adorable post on his Instagram wishing her. But not just Kaushal, even fans of Katrina have been appreciating her hard work in the Bollywood industry and have loved her dance moves in several songs like ‘Sheila Ki Jawaani,’ ‘Bang Bang’ and others.

Kaushal who recently is promoting his film Bad Newz went viral after he dropped the song ‘Tauba Tauba’ with his flawless dance moves, since then the internet is going mad to recreate his move. Even appreciated by the Bollywood’s dance king Hrithik Roshan and even by Salman Khan. But Kaushal’s real appreciation came from his wife.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

In a recent interview with Mashable India, Kaushal talked about how his wife, Katrina Kaif, who is an excellent dancer, reacted to his performance in the song.

When asked who was the better dancer between him and Katrina, Vicky said, “She is in a different league. She’s just too good at what she does… humne bas visarjan mein dance kiya hai (I have only danced on the occasion of visarjan). I am not a trained dancer.”

He added that he was happy Katrina liked his dance in “Tauba Tauba” and that her approval was a big achievement for him, saying, “That approval is like an Oscar.”

- Advertisement -

Earlier, in an interview with Film Companion, Vicky said he was relieved when Katrina approved of his dancing in “Tauba Tauba.” He said, “The biggest relief was when she approved of the song. She was like this is good. And I was like shukaar hai (heave a sigh of relief).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

Kaushal mentioned that Katrina often tells him, “I know you love to dance. But you are a baraati dancer, and not a trained one.” She advises him to preserve his energy for the camera.

“This time, she was happy because I held it back in terms of expression, moves, and attitude. She was talking on those lines when she said that dancing is good. And she was happier on that front that I kept it cool,” he added about his song, which was released on July 2.

Bad Newz also stars Neha Dhupia and is directed by Anand Tiwari. The film is co-produced by Anand, Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Amritpal Singh Bindra. It will hit theatres on July 19.