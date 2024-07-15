Trudeau praises Diljit Dosanjh’s historic concert in Canada

Diljit Dosanjh, the popular Punjabi singer, made history by becoming the first Punjabi artist to fill the Rogers Centre in Canada. This stadium in Toronto can hold up to 49,286 people, and Diljit‘s concert was completely sold out.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visited Diljit before his concert. They greeted each other warmly and posed with Diljit’s team. Trudeau shared photos on Instagram, praising Diljit and celebrating Canada’s diversity. He said, “In Canada, a guy from Punjab can make history and sell out stadiums. Diversity is our strength and superpower.”

Diljit also posted about the event, highlighting the importance of diversity in Canada. Fans flooded his social media with praises, celebrating his achievement and expressing pride in his representation of Punjabis and Indians on a global stage.

Diljit’s concert featured many excited fans, and he shared several moments from the event on Instagram, showing the packed stadium and the “Sold out” banner. Fans expressed their pride and congratulated him for his success.