Janhvi Kapoor reacts to wedding rumors, says ‘are you mad?’ | Watch video

Janhvi Kapoor, who is dating Shikhar Pahariya, recently shut down wedding rumors with a hilarious reaction during her film Ulajh’s promotions.

When asked about the wedding rumors, Janhvi quickly responded, “Are you mad?”, making everyone laugh. The video of her funny reaction has gone viral on social media.

Janhvi and Shikhar are often seen together at events, parties, and even the Tirupati temple. Janhvi often wears a pendant with the name ‘Shiku,’ showing her love for Shikhar.

Recently, rumors of their wedding at the Tirupati temple surfaced on Instagram. Janhvi humorously dismissed these speculations with a comment, “Kuch bhi (Whatever),” which made fans laugh.

In a recent interview, Janhvi confirmed her relationship with Shikhar, saying they have been close since she was 15-16 years old. She shared that they have always supported each other’s dreams and have been each other’s support system.

On Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan season 8, Janhvi hinted at dating Shikhar, who she reunited with during Diwali 2022. She mentioned him among her top three speed dial contacts, calling him “Shikhuuu” and adding that they are really good friends, which amused everyone.