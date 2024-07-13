Viral video of Pink Tandoori Chicken sparks laughter and curiosity online | Watch video

A recent Instagram video shared by the food account @konkanfusion.airoli has sparked curiosity and laughter online, showcasing tandoori chicken slathered in a bright pink sauce. This unique dish, served at a Mumbai restaurant, quickly went viral, garnering over 37,000 likes. The pink hue was achieved using beetroot mixed with curd, confirmed by the food account in response to a comment.

Despite the likes, many poked fun at the dish, calling it “Barbie-Q chicken” in reference to the all-pink craze from Greta Gerwig’s 2023 film, Barbie. Some comments humorously speculated about the source of the pink color, with one person joking about “Gelusil syrup,” a famous pink antacid, and another mentioning “Solkadhi wala chicken,” a drink made from coconut milk and kokum.

A post shared by Konkan Fusion – Airoli (@konkanfusion.airoli)

Reactions to the dish were mixed, with some expressing shock and disappointment. One Instagram user commented, “Baapre.. my immediate reaction,” while another said, “This made me physically sick.” Many questioned why such a color was added to a traditional dish.

A post shared by Heena kausar raad (@creamycreationsbyhkr)

This is not the first time pink food has made headlines. Earlier this year, Mumbai-based baker Heena Kausar Raad created pink biryani and pink raita for a Barbie-themed party, sparking a similar reaction. Despite some disapproving comments about altering traditional dishes and concerns over food dye, her video received over 230,000 likes.