Joe Biden calls Ukrainian President Zelenskyy as Russian ‘Putin,’ video receives heavy criticism

By: vibhuti

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 11: U.S. President Joe Biden (L) and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (R) participate in the launching of the Ukraine Compact at the 2024 NATO Summit on July 11, 2024 in Washington, DC. NATO leaders convene in Washington this week for the annual summit to discuss future strategies and commitments and mark the 75th anniversary of the alliance’s founding. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

In a notable slip-up amid growing concerns over his re-election bid, US President Joe Biden today mistakenly introduced Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin. This incident occurred while Biden was speaking on the sidelines of the NATO Summit in Washington.

“And now I want to hand it over to the president of Ukraine, who has as much courage as he has determination, ladies and gentlemen, President Putin,” Biden said, referring to Zelenskyy. Zelenskyy appeared puzzled, shaking his head and smiling to himself.

Biden, 81, quickly corrected himself: “President Putin, you’re going to beat President Putin, President Zelenskyy. I am so focused on beating Putin.” Zelenskyy, having recovered from his initial confusion, responded with, “I am better (than Putin).” Biden affirmed, “You are a hell of a lot better,” before Zelenskyy began his address.

Shortly afterward, Biden made another blunder when he referred to his deputy, Kamala Harris, as “Vice President Trump” during a high-stakes news conference. “Look, I wouldn’t have picked Vice President Trump to be vice president if she was not qualified to be president. So start there,” he said, responding to a journalist’s question about his confidence in Harris.

These latest gaffes come amid growing calls for Biden, already the oldest person ever to serve as US president, to step aside. The calls have intensified since his poor performance against Donald Trump, 78, in a US presidential debate two weeks ago. Even members of his Democratic Party are expressing concerns about his ability to win the November 5 election.

