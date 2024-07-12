Joe Biden calls Ukrainian President Zelenskyy as Russian ‘Putin,’ video receives heavy criticism

In a notable slip-up amid growing concerns over his re-election bid, US President Joe Biden today mistakenly introduced Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin. This incident occurred while Biden was speaking on the sidelines of the NATO Summit in Washington.

“And now I want to hand it over to the president of Ukraine, who has as much courage as he has determination, ladies and gentlemen, President Putin,” Biden said, referring to Zelenskyy. Zelenskyy appeared puzzled, shaking his head and smiling to himself.

Biden, 81, quickly corrected himself: “President Putin, you’re going to beat President Putin, President Zelenskyy. I am so focused on beating Putin.” Zelenskyy, having recovered from his initial confusion, responded with, “I am better (than Putin).” Biden affirmed, “You are a hell of a lot better,” before Zelenskyy began his address.

Biden is Blunder King 😂 Watch Zelensky’s reaction when Biden calls him Putin! pic.twitter.com/SlGVFBB9ze — BALA (@erbmjha) July 12, 2024

Shortly afterward, Biden made another blunder when he referred to his deputy, Kamala Harris, as “Vice President Trump” during a high-stakes news conference. “Look, I wouldn’t have picked Vice President Trump to be vice president if she was not qualified to be president. So start there,” he said, responding to a journalist’s question about his confidence in Harris.

Oh MY GOD. Now Biden has just referred to Vice president Kamala Harris as VICE PRESIDENT TRUMP. What the fuck is going on?! This is actually painful to watch.pic.twitter.com/fHYKtk95BF — Supertanskiii (@supertanskiii) July 11, 2024

These latest gaffes come amid growing calls for Biden, already the oldest person ever to serve as US president, to step aside. The calls have intensified since his poor performance against Donald Trump, 78, in a US presidential debate two weeks ago. Even members of his Democratic Party are expressing concerns about his ability to win the November 5 election.