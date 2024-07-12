Kim and Khloe Kardashian take auto-rickshaw ride in Mumbai

International reality TV superstars Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian are in Mumbai for the wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Upon their arrival on Thursday (11), they received a grand welcome at the Taj Mahal Hotel, where photographers captured their every move.

In a delightful twist, the Kardashian sisters ditched their usual luxurious rides and opted for a local auto-rickshaw. Khloe shared their thrilling adventure on Instagram, showing them cruising through Mumbai’s bustling streets. Both were seen with big smiles, traditional tikkas on their foreheads, and Kim even gave a flying kiss in the video. Khloe exclaimed, “Kim and I are in a rickshaw in India,” while Kim ended the clip with her signature pout.

Kim and Khloe’s visit to India isn’t just for attending the wedding. Reports suggest they plan to document the event for their Hulu reality series, “The Kardashians.” Their glam squad, including hairstylist Chris Appleton, accompanied them to ensure every moment is captured perfectly.

The wedding promises to be a star-studded event with global icons in attendance. Besides Kim and Khloe, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, John Cena, futurist Peter Diamandis, artist Jeff Koons, self-help coach Jay Shetty, former UK PMs Boris Johnson and Tony Blair, former US Secretary of State John Kerry, former Swedish PM Carl Bildt, and former Canadian PM Stephen Harper are expected to join the celebrations.

We’re in India! All the pics and videos on my Snapchat https://t.co/dzcCKOrKqF pic.twitter.com/CMQ2PM2zET — Khloé (@khloekardashian) July 12, 2024

Adhering to traditional Hindu Vedic customs, the main ceremonies commence on Friday, July 12, with the Shubh Vivah. Celebrations will continue on Saturday (13), with Shubh Aashirwad and conclude with the Mangal Utsav or wedding reception on Sunday (14).