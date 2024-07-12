26.4 C
New York
Friday, July 12, 2024
Subscribe
HomeTrendingKim and Khloe Kardashian take auto-rickshaw ride in Mumbai
Trending

Kim and Khloe Kardashian take auto-rickshaw ride in Mumbai

By: vibhuti

Date:

A screen grab of their video travlling in Mumbai's auto-rickshaw. (Photo credit: @htcity)

Related stories

International reality TV superstars Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian are in Mumbai for the wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Upon their arrival on Thursday (11), they received a grand welcome at the Taj Mahal Hotel, where photographers captured their every move.

In a delightful twist, the Kardashian sisters ditched their usual luxurious rides and opted for a local auto-rickshaw. Khloe shared their thrilling adventure on Instagram, showing them cruising through Mumbai’s bustling streets. Both were seen with big smiles, traditional tikkas on their foreheads, and Kim even gave a flying kiss in the video. Khloe exclaimed, “Kim and I are in a rickshaw in India,” while Kim ended the clip with her signature pout.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by HT City (@htcity)

Kim and Khloe’s visit to India isn’t just for attending the wedding. Reports suggest they plan to document the event for their Hulu reality series, “The Kardashians.” Their glam squad, including hairstylist Chris Appleton, accompanied them to ensure every moment is captured perfectly.

The wedding promises to be a star-studded event with global icons in attendance. Besides Kim and Khloe, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, John Cena, futurist Peter Diamandis, artist Jeff Koons, self-help coach Jay Shetty, former UK PMs Boris Johnson and Tony Blair, former US Secretary of State John Kerry, former Swedish PM Carl Bildt, and former Canadian PM Stephen Harper are expected to join the celebrations.

- Advertisement -

Adhering to traditional Hindu Vedic customs, the main ceremonies commence on Friday, July 12, with the Shubh Vivah. Celebrations will continue on Saturday (13), with Shubh Aashirwad and conclude with the Mangal Utsav or wedding reception on Sunday (14).

vibhuti
vibhuti

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Kim Kardashian’s 2012 video calling Indian food ‘disgusting’ resurfaces amid Ambani wedding visit
Next article
Joe Biden calls Ukrainian President Zelenskyy as Russian ‘Putin,’ video receives heavy criticism

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Joe Biden calls Ukrainian President Zelenskyy as Russian ‘Putin,’ video receives heavy criticism

Trending 0
In a notable slip-up amid growing concerns over his...

Aamir Khan’s ‘3 Idiots’ celebrated by The Academy, fans claim It deserves an Oscar

Entertainment 0
Rajkumar Hirani's 3 Idiots, a film that has garnered...

Kim Kardashian’s 2012 video calling Indian food ‘disgusting’ resurfaces amid Ambani wedding visit

Trending 0
Kim Kardashian is currently in Mumbai, enjoying her visit...

Popular

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc