26.4 C
New York
Friday, July 12, 2024
Subscribe
HomeTrendingKim Kardashian’s 2012 video calling Indian food 'disgusting' resurfaces amid Ambani wedding...
Trending

Kim Kardashian’s 2012 video calling Indian food ‘disgusting’ resurfaces amid Ambani wedding visit

By: vibhuti

Date:

Following the backlash, Kim issued an apology, clarifying that her comment was not intended to offend. (Photo credit: Getty images)

Related stories

Trending

Joe Biden calls Ukrainian President Zelenskyy as Russian ‘Putin,’ video receives heavy criticism

In a notable slip-up amid growing concerns over his...
Trending

Kim and Khloe Kardashian take auto-rickshaw ride in Mumbai

International reality TV superstars Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian...
Trending

Food blogger’s Sashimi flowers captivate the internet | Watch Video

Food blogger Roni Cohen has mesmerized the internet with...
Trending

Bull found on the rooftop of a police station in India’s Uttar Pradesh, video goes viral

In a strange incident in Rae Bareli, Uttar Pradesh,...
Trending

Bollywood stars shine at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s grand wedding festivities

The highly anticipated wedding of Anant Ambani, son of...

Kim Kardashian is currently in Mumbai, enjoying her visit to attend the nuptials of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. However, an old video from 2012 has resurfaced, causing quite a stir. The clip, from an episode of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians,” features Kim describing Indian food as “disgusting.”

In the video, Kim asks her sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner if they have ever tried Indian food. Kendall responds with, “It’s disgusting!” to which Kim agrees, saying, “Disgusting, right?” The episode led to severe backlash at the time, with many social media users accusing the family of being disrespectful and racist.

One user had commented, “Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner called Indian food ‘so disgusting.’ Seriously? You don’t have to like it, but don’t be rude.”

Following the backlash, Kim issued an apology, clarifying that her comment was not intended to offend. She wrote, “In NO way was my comment intended as an insult to the Indian people or their culture. This is just my own personal taste. There are a lot of foods I don’t like… I hate cilantro and peppers, and there are definitely some Armenian foods that I personally find disgusting, but that doesn’t reflect my opinions on other Armenian people or my culture. My comment wasn’t intended to offend anybody. We all have our own opinions and tastes and I was simply expressing mine.”

Kim and Khloe Kardashian arrived in India on Thursday (11) by private jet to attend the high-profile Ambani wedding. They received a grand welcome at the Taj Mahal Hotel in Mumbai, with photographers capturing their arrival.

- Advertisement -

Reports suggest that the Kardashians plan to document the wedding for their Hulu reality series, “The Kardashians.” They have brought along their glam squad, including hairstylist Chris Appleton, and a team of producers to ensure comprehensive coverage of the event.

vibhuti
vibhuti

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Food blogger’s Sashimi flowers captivate the internet | Watch Video
Next article
Kim and Khloe Kardashian take auto-rickshaw ride in Mumbai

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Joe Biden calls Ukrainian President Zelenskyy as Russian ‘Putin,’ video receives heavy criticism

Trending 0
In a notable slip-up amid growing concerns over his...

Kim and Khloe Kardashian take auto-rickshaw ride in Mumbai

Trending 0
International reality TV superstars Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian...

Aamir Khan’s ‘3 Idiots’ celebrated by The Academy, fans claim It deserves an Oscar

Entertainment 0
Rajkumar Hirani's 3 Idiots, a film that has garnered...

Popular

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc