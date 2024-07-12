Kim Kardashian’s 2012 video calling Indian food ‘disgusting’ resurfaces amid Ambani wedding visit

Kim Kardashian is currently in Mumbai, enjoying her visit to attend the nuptials of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. However, an old video from 2012 has resurfaced, causing quite a stir. The clip, from an episode of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians,” features Kim describing Indian food as “disgusting.”

In the video, Kim asks her sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner if they have ever tried Indian food. Kendall responds with, “It’s disgusting!” to which Kim agrees, saying, “Disgusting, right?” The episode led to severe backlash at the time, with many social media users accusing the family of being disrespectful and racist.

12 years ago Kim Kardashian called Indian food as “disgusting”. I do hope Ambani’s are feeding her some Khaman Dhokla alongside a healthy portion of sabudana khichadi. pic.twitter.com/8tRJ6yCRj4 — Varun Uppal (@iVarunUppal) July 12, 2024

One user had commented, “Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner called Indian food ‘so disgusting.’ Seriously? You don’t have to like it, but don’t be rude.”

Following the backlash, Kim issued an apology, clarifying that her comment was not intended to offend. She wrote, “In NO way was my comment intended as an insult to the Indian people or their culture. This is just my own personal taste. There are a lot of foods I don’t like… I hate cilantro and peppers, and there are definitely some Armenian foods that I personally find disgusting, but that doesn’t reflect my opinions on other Armenian people or my culture. My comment wasn’t intended to offend anybody. We all have our own opinions and tastes and I was simply expressing mine.”

Kim Kardashian in India ! 😂2024 is really unexpected (hope she likes indian food by now 🤡) pic.twitter.com/V3N3io1yjo — thegenzzz (@thegenzzz101) July 12, 2024

Kim and Khloe Kardashian arrived in India on Thursday (11) by private jet to attend the high-profile Ambani wedding. They received a grand welcome at the Taj Mahal Hotel in Mumbai, with photographers capturing their arrival.

Reports suggest that the Kardashians plan to document the wedding for their Hulu reality series, “The Kardashians.” They have brought along their glam squad, including hairstylist Chris Appleton, and a team of producers to ensure comprehensive coverage of the event.