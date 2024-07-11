28.7 C
New York
Thursday, July 11, 2024
Subscribe
HomeTrendingFood blogger’s Sashimi flowers captivate the internet | Watch Video
Trending

Food blogger’s Sashimi flowers captivate the internet | Watch Video

By: vibhuti

Date:

A screengrab of sashimi flowers made by food blogger Roni Cohen. (Photo credit: @ronis_recipes)

Related stories

Trending

Bull found on the rooftop of a police station in India’s Uttar Pradesh, video goes viral

In a strange incident in Rae Bareli, Uttar Pradesh,...
Trending

Bollywood stars shine at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s grand wedding festivities

The highly anticipated wedding of Anant Ambani, son of...
Trending

Vlogger calls Sabudana Vada ‘Indian Donut’, video receives mixed reactions

A viral video featuring travel vlogger Nick Gray enjoying...
Trending

SRK and daughter Suhana spotted shopping in New York, video goes viral

Shah Rukh Khan and his daughter, Suhana Khan, are...
Trending

AI animation specialist’s viral video shows dancing spaghetti, garners 48 million views

A viral video created by Artificial Intelligence (AI) animation...

Food blogger Roni Cohen has mesmerized the internet with her stunning creation: delicate flowers made entirely out of sashimi. Her viral video showcases the intricate process, captivating viewers with the artistry involved.

In the video, Roni begins by cleaning her slicing tool and then carefully slicing black radish into thin, round pieces. She also slices Hamachi with precision, arranging the radish and fish slices in a row. Roni then rolls the slices together, revealing a beautiful flower-like formation at the top.

Once the rolls are formed, Roni places them on a white plate. She sprinkles a pinch of salt and adds lemon caviar with tweezers for an extra touch of elegance. Finally, she prepares a dressing by mixing ponzu sauce and yuzu, which she drizzles over the flowers.

The end result is breathtaking. The floral rolls, tinged with hues of red from the dressing, are adorned with basil leaves, creating a dish that looks more like art than food. Roni aptly named her creation “Sashimi Flowers.”

- Advertisement -

Viewers were quick to express their admiration. “Wowwwww, this looks so good,” one person commented. Another remarked, “This looks fantastic and very tasty.” The sentiment was echoed by many, with comments like, “So pretty I bet it is equally delicious,” and “One of the most beautiful things I’ve seen here.”

The dish’s beauty left many in awe. “I want it here right now,” read one comment, while another simply marveled, “How is this so beautiful.” The general consensus was clear: the sashimi flowers are a gorgeous culinary masterpiece. “Good surprises come in small packages,” noted one impressed viewer.

This isn’t the first time a food artist has gone viral. Previously, a video featuring an artist carving an open book and a butterfly out of tofu also captivated audiences. The creativity and skill displayed in such videos continue to amaze and inspire food enthusiasts worldwide.

vibhuti
vibhuti

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Bull found on the rooftop of a police station in India’s Uttar Pradesh, video goes viral

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Bull found on the rooftop of a police station in India’s Uttar Pradesh, video goes viral

Trending 0
In a strange incident in Rae Bareli, Uttar Pradesh,...

Indian-American support for Biden drops sharply by 8 per cent

Headline news 0
A bi-annual Asian American Voter Survey (AAVS) has revealed...

Bollywood stars shine at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s grand wedding festivities

Trending 0
The highly anticipated wedding of Anant Ambani, son of...

Popular

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc