Food blogger’s Sashimi flowers captivate the internet | Watch Video

Food blogger Roni Cohen has mesmerized the internet with her stunning creation: delicate flowers made entirely out of sashimi. Her viral video showcases the intricate process, captivating viewers with the artistry involved.

In the video, Roni begins by cleaning her slicing tool and then carefully slicing black radish into thin, round pieces. She also slices Hamachi with precision, arranging the radish and fish slices in a row. Roni then rolls the slices together, revealing a beautiful flower-like formation at the top.

Once the rolls are formed, Roni places them on a white plate. She sprinkles a pinch of salt and adds lemon caviar with tweezers for an extra touch of elegance. Finally, she prepares a dressing by mixing ponzu sauce and yuzu, which she drizzles over the flowers.

The end result is breathtaking. The floral rolls, tinged with hues of red from the dressing, are adorned with basil leaves, creating a dish that looks more like art than food. Roni aptly named her creation “Sashimi Flowers.”

Viewers were quick to express their admiration. “Wowwwww, this looks so good,” one person commented. Another remarked, “This looks fantastic and very tasty.” The sentiment was echoed by many, with comments like, “So pretty I bet it is equally delicious,” and “One of the most beautiful things I’ve seen here.”

The dish’s beauty left many in awe. “I want it here right now,” read one comment, while another simply marveled, “How is this so beautiful.” The general consensus was clear: the sashimi flowers are a gorgeous culinary masterpiece. “Good surprises come in small packages,” noted one impressed viewer.

This isn’t the first time a food artist has gone viral. Previously, a video featuring an artist carving an open book and a butterfly out of tofu also captivated audiences. The creativity and skill displayed in such videos continue to amaze and inspire food enthusiasts worldwide.