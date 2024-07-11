28.7 C
New York
Thursday, July 11, 2024
Subscribe
HomeTrendingBull found on the rooftop of a police station in India's Uttar...
Trending

Bull found on the rooftop of a police station in India’s Uttar Pradesh, video goes viral

By: vibhuti

Date:

An image of bull on the rooftop of a police station in India's city of Rae Bareli. (Photo credit: @Chupachehra1989)

Related stories

Trending

Food blogger’s Sashimi flowers captivate the internet | Watch Video

Food blogger Roni Cohen has mesmerized the internet with...
Trending

Bollywood stars shine at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s grand wedding festivities

The highly anticipated wedding of Anant Ambani, son of...
Trending

Vlogger calls Sabudana Vada ‘Indian Donut’, video receives mixed reactions

A viral video featuring travel vlogger Nick Gray enjoying...
Trending

SRK and daughter Suhana spotted shopping in New York, video goes viral

Shah Rukh Khan and his daughter, Suhana Khan, are...
Trending

AI animation specialist’s viral video shows dancing spaghetti, garners 48 million views

A viral video created by Artificial Intelligence (AI) animation...

In a strange incident in Rae Bareli, Uttar Pradesh, India’s state, a bull somehow found its way onto the roof of a police outpost, creating a mix of panic and amusement. The curious event quickly went viral as images and videos of the bull atop the roof spread across social media platforms.

The bizarre event took place at the police outpost in Suchi, which falls under the Salon Police Station. The bull was seen lounging on the roof for several hours, with numerous photos and videos documenting its stay. Surprisingly, the police were initially unaware of the bull’s unusual location until a crowd of locals gathered around to watch the spectacle.

Upon realizing the bull’s presence, police officers tried to coax it down using batons. However, the startled bull leaped from the roof, landing on the tin shed of the adjacent house belonging to Gram Pradhan Jamurwa Buzurg. Unfortunately, the fall caused severe injuries to the bull.

The mystery of how the bull climbed onto the roof remains unsolved, leaving both the police and local residents baffled. This peculiar incident has joined the ranks of quirky events circulating on social media, showcasing the unpredictable nature of life in Rae Bareli.

vibhuti
vibhuti

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Bollywood stars shine at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s grand wedding festivities
Next article
Food blogger’s Sashimi flowers captivate the internet | Watch Video

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Food blogger’s Sashimi flowers captivate the internet | Watch Video

Trending 0
Food blogger Roni Cohen has mesmerized the internet with...

Indian-American support for Biden drops sharply by 8 per cent

Headline news 0
A bi-annual Asian American Voter Survey (AAVS) has revealed...

Bollywood stars shine at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s grand wedding festivities

Trending 0
The highly anticipated wedding of Anant Ambani, son of...

Popular

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc