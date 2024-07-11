Bull found on the rooftop of a police station in India’s Uttar Pradesh, video goes viral

In a strange incident in Rae Bareli, Uttar Pradesh, India’s state, a bull somehow found its way onto the roof of a police outpost, creating a mix of panic and amusement. The curious event quickly went viral as images and videos of the bull atop the roof spread across social media platforms.

The bizarre event took place at the police outpost in Suchi, which falls under the Salon Police Station. The bull was seen lounging on the roof for several hours, with numerous photos and videos documenting its stay. Surprisingly, the police were initially unaware of the bull’s unusual location until a crowd of locals gathered around to watch the spectacle.

Upon realizing the bull’s presence, police officers tried to coax it down using batons. However, the startled bull leaped from the roof, landing on the tin shed of the adjacent house belonging to Gram Pradhan Jamurwa Buzurg. Unfortunately, the fall caused severe injuries to the bull.

The mystery of how the bull climbed onto the roof remains unsolved, leaving both the police and local residents baffled. This peculiar incident has joined the ranks of quirky events circulating on social media, showcasing the unpredictable nature of life in Rae Bareli.