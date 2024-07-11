Bollywood stars shine at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s grand wedding festivities

The highly anticipated wedding of Anant Ambani, son of billionaire Mukesh Ambani, and his fiancée Radhika Merchant has captured global attention. Set to take place from July 12-14 at Mumbai’s Jio World Convention Centre, the pre-wedding celebrations have already set the stage for an unforgettable event. The festivities commenced with two grand pre-wedding ceremonies, showcasing the cultural richness and grandeur synonymous with the Ambani family.

The celebration began with a vibrant Garba night, followed by a beautiful Mehendi ceremony for the couple. The families sought blessings for the couple’s future with a puja honoring Shiva and Shakti, adding a spiritual touch to the joyous events. Bollywood stars graced the celebrations, adding their own sparkle to the pre-wedding festivities.

One of the highlights of the celebrations was the sangeet ceremony, where the Ambani family delivered a captivating performance on the song “Deewangi Deewangi” from the film “Om Shanti Om.” Mukesh and Nita Ambani, along with their entire family, showcased their dancing skills, leaving the audience mesmerized. Nita Ambani stole the show with her graceful Bharatnatyam moves, captivating everyone present.

The sangeet ceremony also featured an emotional moment when Nita Ambani paid tribute to Indian cricketers Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, and Suryakumar Yadav. Amidst chants of “India-India,” Nita Ambani became emotional as she honored the champions for winning the T20 World Cup. Club owners Nita and Akash Ambani recognized the Mumbai Indians players at the event, giving them a standing ovation at the NMACC.

Adding to the grandeur, Bollywood’s Khan trio – Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan – set the stage on fire with their high-energy performance. The trio, dressed impeccably according to the “Dazzling Desi Romance” theme, recreated each other’s signature dance moves, entertaining the audience with a blend of nostalgia and friendly competition. Their performance, set to the iconic “Naatu Naatu” song, was a perfect highlight of the festivities.

Food played a significant role in the celebrations, with over 2,500 dishes available, featuring international cuisine and special midnight snacks. The elaborate menu was curated by renowned chefs like Ritu Dalmia, Loic Portalier, and Selin Kiazim, showcasing a diverse range of culinary delights. The pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar, held on the sprawling 750-acre Ambani estate, Reliance Greens, brought together celebrities, business leaders, and industrialists for a global celebration.

Marking the auspicious start of their wedding celebrations, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant commenced the festivities with a grand Mameru ceremony at their Mumbai residence, Antilia. This cherished Gujarati tradition saw the bride, Radhika, showered with blessings and gifts by her maternal uncle. Dazzling in a vibrant orange lehenga adorned with intricate embroidery, Radhika embodied bridal grace, perfectly complementing the joyous occasion.

Nita Ambani revealed the significance behind hosting the pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar, highlighting that it is Anant’s “janmbhoomi” (birthplace) and his grandfather and father’s “karmbhoomi” (workplace). She emphasized her inspiration from arts and culture, making Jamnagar the ideal place to celebrate their roots.

The extravagant pre-wedding ceremonies included an “Evening in Everland” themed event, where guests attended in cocktail party outfits. Renowned designer Manish Malhotra curated the affair, with guests receiving a nine-page dress code and themes supporting the Ambani’s animal rescue foundation. Hair and makeup artists, along with traditional Indian draping experts, were available throughout the festivities.