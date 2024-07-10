30.4 C
New York
Wednesday, July 10, 2024
Subscribe
HomeTrendingVlogger calls Sabudana Vada 'Indian Donut', video receives mixed reactions
Trending

Vlogger calls Sabudana Vada ‘Indian Donut’, video receives mixed reactions

By: vibhuti

Date:

A screen grab of vlogger trying sabudana (tapioca) vada in a famous restaurant in India's Mumbai. (Photo credit: @nickgraynews)

Related stories

Trending

SRK and daughter Suhana spotted shopping in New York, video goes viral

Shah Rukh Khan and his daughter, Suhana Khan, are...
Trending

AI animation specialist’s viral video shows dancing spaghetti, garners 48 million views

A viral video created by Artificial Intelligence (AI) animation...
Trending

Heavy rainfall floods Mumbai railways, viral video sparks hilarious reactions

Heavy rainfall in Mumbai has caused significant disruption for...
Trending

Video of Biden ‘ignoring’ Black woman in a rally goes viral | Trending

A video of President Joe Biden seemingly ignoring a...
Trending

Nine-year-old Indian American girl from Florida shines in America’s Got Talent | Watch video

Pranysqa Mishra, a nine-year-old Indian-origin girl from Florida, has...

A viral video featuring travel vlogger Nick Gray enjoying sabudana vada (made from tapioca) at a famous Maharashtrian restaurant in India’s Mumbai has sparked quite a debate among food enthusiasts. The reel shows Nick visiting Dadar’s iconic Prakash Shakahari Upahar Kendra, where he claims to have found “the very best breakfast.”

Nick introduces his audience to his “favourite dish in the whole world,” initially naming it sabudana (tapioca) vada but later referring to it as “Indian donuts.” He explains that these popular breakfast items in Maharashtra are made from tapioca and peanuts. As he cuts into the crunchy vada with two spoons, he humorously confesses his fear of making a mess.

The video has racked up over 870K views, but not everyone agrees with Nick’s choice of words. Instagram users quickly jumped into the comments to correct him, arguing that sabudana vada is not a “donut.” One user suggested, “Tapioca fritters instead of donuts maybe? Donuts are dense and sweet, while these are light and savoury.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nick Gray (@nickgraynews)

Nick responded, “Yes, I think you’re right. I just wanted it to go viral so more Americans could learn about sabudana wada.” The comments section soon filled with suggestions for other must-try Indian dishes and a few light-hearted jabs.

One user wrote, “BTW, Indian doughnut could be Mendu Vada, not sabudana vada.” Another added, “You can call it Sago peanut fritters… Just the perfect place to have it in Mumbai.” Others chimed in with comments like, “NOO MAN. Don’t call it a donut. It is called a ‘vada’.”

- Advertisement -

Despite the debate, many appreciated Nick’s effort to showcase the diversity of Indian cuisine. “Finally, people like you are showing that Indian food is more than just chicken tikka masala, naan, butter chicken, and biryani,” one user noted.

vibhuti
vibhuti

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
SRK and daughter Suhana spotted shopping in New York, video goes viral

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

SRK and daughter Suhana spotted shopping in New York, video goes viral

Trending 0
Shah Rukh Khan and his daughter, Suhana Khan, are...

Russia to release Indians ‘tricked’ into joining army, Modi secures assurance from Putin

News 0
Russia has promised to release Indians who were tricked...

India hopes for gold medal in Paris Olympics in hockey

Sports 0
India ended a 41-year wait for an Olympic men's...

Popular

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc