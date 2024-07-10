SRK and daughter Suhana spotted shopping in New York, video goes viral

Shah Rukh Khan and his daughter, Suhana Khan, are enjoying some time together in New York. Fans have been buzzing with excitement as fan pages dedicated to the iconic actor have shared snapshots of the duo exploring the city.

In one photo, Shah Rukh Khan, dressed in a grey shirt, is seen sitting at a café while Suhana, wearing a chic maxi dress, chats on her phone. The caption read, “King Khan spotted with Suhana at a cafe in New York!!”

Another set of pictures shows the father-daughter pair indulging in some retail therapy. One image captures them from behind, while another shows Shah Rukh Khan examining a shoe. A fan page captioned these moments with, “King SRK doing shopping with his daughter.”

On the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan is rumored to star in a new film titled King. In a viral video where Shah Rukh Khan congratulated Santosh Sivan for receiving the prestigious Pierre Angenieux Excel Lens Award at the Cannes Film Festival, fans noticed the script of King next to the actor.

Additionally, Shah Rukh Khan is set to receive the Career Achievement honor at the 77th edition of the Locarno Film Festival on August 10.