AI animation specialist’s viral video shows dancing spaghetti, garners 48 million views

A viral video created by Artificial Intelligence (AI) animation specialist James Gerde features strands of spaghetti performing a captivating dance routine. The video, which has garnered over 48 million views, showcases Gerde’s talent for creating unique and mesmerizing generative art.

Inspired by an acrobatic video from the duo @acro_connection, Gerde’s creation brings spaghetti to life. The video features the pasta twirling, leaping, and performing complex maneuvers in perfect synchronization.

Gerde’s artistry has resonated with viewers, with the comments section overflowing with praise and amusement. The video’s caption, “Food is my love language,” adds a playful touch to the artistic expression.

The video has resulted in several hilarious reactions through comments, where one user has compared their love life with the spaghatti’s love life, saying, “even spaghetti falls in love🙌🙂‍↕️ and not me 🥲okay”

Another user claims to not eat them after their lovely performance, “How can I eat them after that gorgeous performance.”

One more user has compared the AI to reality, commenting, “Could you imagine if your pasta would dance like this in front of you ??? 😅”

A Seattle-based filmmaker creates AI animations converting an object into human-shapes and giving them actions. The video where the spaghetti is seen dancing has garnered around more than 48 million views. But not just these videos, his other videos where you can see, cacti performing, or the fallen leaves dancing in the rain. The video look so real that one might imagine this is how actually these object given life would perform.