Diljit Dosanjh adds Punjabi flair to Jimmy Fallon’s ‘The Tonight Show’

Diljit Dosanjh made his US late-night TV debut on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, bringing his signature Punjabi flair to the popular show. The singer delighted fans by sharing pictures from his appearance on Instagram, showcasing two stylish looks that embodied his unique fashion sense.

During his performance, Diljit sang his hit songs “Born To Shine” and “G.O.A.T.” He also engaged with Jimmy Fallon in some fun antics, including exchanging gloves and teaching the host Punjabi phrases like “Punjabi agaye oye (The Punjabis are here)” and “Sat Sri Akal.”

Diljit shared his excitement about debuting on the show with a collage of himself and Jimmy Fallon, along with a picture of the guest list. He captioned the photo, “PANJABI AAGYE OYEE This Week’s Guest: @jimmyfallon @fallontonight @nbc BHANGRA HUN MAINSTREAM PENA PROPER HOLLYWOOD.”

The singer’s appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon marks a significant moment, bringing Punjabi culture and music to a mainstream American audience. Diljit Dosanjh continues to be a trailblazer, combining his musical talent with his impeccable fashion sense, and making waves on the international stage.