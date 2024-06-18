28 C
Many thought that I was a new version of Preity Zinta: Taapsee Pannu

By: vibhuti

Date:

Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu gestures as she speaks during the Plankathon 2024, an attempt to break the 'Guinness World Record' for the most people holding the abdominal plank position, at Sri Kanteerava Outdoor Stadium, in Bengaluru on February 11, 2024. (Photo by Idrees MOHAMMED / AFP) (Photo by IDREES MOHAMMED/AFP via Getty Images)

The versatile actor Taapsee Pannu, known for her roles in Dunki, Thappad and other films mentioned on cricketer Shikhar Dhawan’s talk show that she entered Bollywood because she looks like actress Preity Zinta.

“Many thought that I was a new version of Preity Zinta. That was the reason I got offers in Bollywood… She has a very positive energy, and you know it better than me because you must have interacted with her more. I have only seen her on TV or the big screen,” she mentioned in the interview.

Pannu recently appeared as a guest on Dhawan Karenge with Shikhar Dhawan, a show by cricketer Shikhar Dhawan where she discussed the expectations that came with being compared to Veer Zaraa actress, Preity Zinta.

 

Pannu also mentioned how she started with her career in films by doing  roles in Telugu and Tamil cinema while she was still pursuing her degree in engineering. A few years later, Bollywood offered her roles.

Pannu said that she viewed Preity Zinta as ‘someone who can be lively and can be with brain’. Pannu went on to reveal that she felt the need to live up to this reputation, as her entry into the industry was partly due to this comparison, leadin her to try and emulate Zinta.

 

Pannu debuted in cinema with the 2010 Telugu film Jhummandi Naadam and entered the Hindi film industry with Chashme Baddoor. She gained popularity among audiences and critics in 2015, playing a supporting role as an undercover agent in the Akshay Kumar-starrer Baby, landing her a lead role in prequel Naam Shabana.

Pannu then gained prominence with Amitabh Bachchan’s Pink, Manmarziyan, Judwaa 2, Saand Ki Aankh, Mission Mangal, and Thappad.

Pannu recently tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Udaipur with her long-time boyfriend, Mathias Boe.

