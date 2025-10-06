Indian-origin motel manager Rakesh Patel shot dead in Pennsylvania during couple’s quarrel

Highlights:

Rakesh Patel, a 50-year-old Indian-origin motel manager from Gujarat, was shot dead in Pennsylvania.

Patel was killed after stepping outside during a dispute between a couple in the motel parking lot.

Suspect Stanley West, 37, was arrested following an exchange of gunfire with police.

Patel lived in the US with his wife, Hemu, and three daughters and co-owned the motel where he worked. - Advertisement -

Family and friends held a memorial in Rayam village, Surat, India, to pay their respects.

Investigation is ongoing, and authorities have not released additional details on the wounded woman involved in the initial dispute.

A 50-year-old Indian-origin motel manager, Rakesh Patel, was shot dead in Pennsylvania after stepping outside during a dispute between a man and a woman in the motel parking lot. The suspect, identified as 37-year-old Stanley West, was later arrested after an exchange of gunfire with police in Pittsburgh’s East Hills.

Indian-origin motel manager killed after intervening

According to investigators, the incident began when Stanley West argued with his female companion in the motel parking lot and shot her. Hearing the gunfire, Patel stepped outside and was shot dead on the spot. Police reviewed CCTV footage to identify the suspect. Officers later engaged with West, who opened fire on them before being injured and arrested in Pittsburgh’s East Hills area.

Patel co-owned and managed the motel where the shooting occurred. He had lived in Pennsylvania for several years with his wife and children.

Indian-origin family holds memorial in Gujarat

Back in India, relatives and friends gathered on Monday, October 6, at the home of Patel’s brother-in-law, Jitendra Patel, in Singod village to pay respects. A photograph of Patel was placed on a chair and surrounded by flowers and garlands during the memorial.

Jitendra Patel said, “My brother-in-law went to the US with his mother when he was four years old. He stayed and studied there. He married my sister, Hemuben, in 2001 at Bardoli, and later, in 2002, she left for the US.”

Indian-origin background and family details

Patel was originally from Rayam village in Bardoli taluka, Surat district, Gujarat. He lived in the United States with his wife, Hemu, and their three daughters. He also worked alongside his wife at the motel.

Jitendra provided details about the family. He said their daughters are Karishma, 19, who survived a serious accident and underwent 18 surgeries; Angana, 13, who has kidney and lung issues; and Kruti, 9, who is healthy. “Hemu also works in the same motel with Rakesh Patel,” Jitendra added.

The family had last visited India in December 2024 for a wedding and returned in August 2025 for the Rakshabandhan festival and to visit Jitendra’s ailing mother.

Jitendra recalled the night of the incident: “My sister called me up on October 3 at 10:45 pm and informed me about the incident, and she was crying a lot. She was at the motel when the incident occurred. We were all shocked after learning about the incident. We are all in pain, as I only have one sister.”

Suspect and investigation

Police have identified the suspect as Stanley West, 37. After reviewing CCTV footage, officers located West and engaged him. Authorities say West opened fire on officers before he was wounded and taken into custody.

Local law enforcement confirmed the arrest and said the investigation is ongoing. No other arrests have been reported in connection with the shooting. Authorities have not released additional details about the wounded woman or the condition of other potential victims beyond the information provided by investigators and family members.