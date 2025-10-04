‘Peaky Blinders’ to return with two new series set in 1950s Birmingham

Highlights:

Two new Peaky Blinders series are confirmed by the BBC.

The story will focus on a new generation of the Shelby family in 1950s Birmingham.

Steven Knight continues as writer and creator.

Cillian Murphy joins as executive producer, with no confirmation of an on-screen role. - Advertisement -

The show will first air on BBC One and iPlayer before streaming globally on Netflix.

The film The Immortal Man will act as a bridge to the new storyline.

A release date has not yet been confirmed.

The BBC has officially confirmed that Peaky Blinders will return with two new series, continuing the story of the Shelby family. This time, the narrative moves into the 1950s, with Birmingham still in recovery after World War II. The revival will mark a new chapter, focusing on a next generation of the Shelbys while keeping the show’s original creative team in place.

Peaky Blinders Moves Into the 1950s

The upcoming series of Peaky Blinders will be set in 1953, a time when Birmingham was undergoing reconstruction following the devastation of the Blitz. The city will play an important role in the story, with rebuilding efforts creating opportunities for wealth, influence, and power struggles.

According to the announcement, the new Peaky Blinders series will explore how the next generation of Shelbys navigate a city where contracts, construction projects, and political maneuvering dominate. While the characters may be new, the themes of ambition and control remain central to the narrative.

Steven Knight Continues as Showrunner

Steven Knight, the creator of Peaky Blinders, remains at the helm of the project. Knight’s involvement ensures that the new storylines retain continuity with the original series. Fans who were concerned about a change in direction will find reassurance in the fact that Knight is writing and creating the upcoming chapters.

The production will be a collaboration between Kudos, the team behind SAS Rogue Heroes, and Garrison Drama, the company that helped produce the original six seasons of Peaky Blinders.

Cillian Murphy Joins as Executive Producer

Cillian Murphy, who played Tommy Shelby throughout the original run of Peaky Blinders, has been confirmed as an executive producer for the new series. His role behind the camera signals a continued connection to the show’s legacy.

It has not yet been confirmed whether Murphy will reprise his role on screen or appear in any capacity as Tommy Shelby. While fans may speculate about a cameo, no official details have been released. The focus, however, remains firmly on the next generation of the Shelby family.

Filming to Take Place in Birmingham

Production for the new Peaky Blinders will be based at Digbeth Loc. Studios in Birmingham. This location has long been tied to the series, and its continued use reflects the creators’ commitment to authenticity.

By staying rooted in Birmingham, the series maintains its cultural and historical grounding, which has always been a hallmark of Peaky Blinders.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Peaky Blinders (@peakyblindersofficial)

Global Release Through BBC and Netflix

Each of the two new Peaky Blinders series will feature six hour-long episodes. In the UK, the show will first air on BBC One and iPlayer. Following its domestic release, it will be made available worldwide through Netflix.

This release strategy mirrors the approach taken with the original series, ensuring that Peaky Blinders remains accessible to its global fan base.

Connection to Peaky Blinders Film “The Immortal Man”

Before the new series premieres, fans can expect the release of the film The Immortal Man. The movie is set during the war and will serve as a bridge to the 1950s storyline explored in the new Peaky Blinders series.

By positioning the film as a link between the old and new, the franchise is ensuring a smoother transition for viewers who have followed the Shelbys’ story since the beginning.

No Confirmed Release Date Yet

As of now, no official release date has been announced for the new Peaky Blinders series. However, with filming planned at Digbeth and production already in development, updates are expected in the coming months.

Fans can look forward to two full seasons, each expanding the story of the Shelby family and the evolving landscape of post-war Birmingham.