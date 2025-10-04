Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda confirm private engagement, plan 2026 wedding

Highlights:

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda confirm their engagement in a private Hyderabad ceremony.

The engagement was a low-key family event, with no public celebrations.

Wedding plans are set for February 2026.

Both actors had previously hinted at being in relationships without revealing details.

The engagement marks a major personal milestone for Rashmika Mandanna.

Fans have been following subtle public appearances and hints leading up to the engagement.

After years of public speculation, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have officially confirmed their engagement in a private ceremony in Hyderabad. The couple is planning to hold their wedding in February 2026.

Rashmika Mandanna’s Private Engagement in Hyderabad

The engagement ceremony for Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda was a low-key family event, attended only by close relatives. Images from the private celebration quickly surfaced online, prompting their teams to confirm the news.

“Yeah, it’s true. Their teams confirmed the engagement after photos sparked a frenzy online. The ceremony itself was a quiet family thing in Hyderabad, no big show,” sources said.

Fans of Rashmika Mandanna, who have followed her career since her early films, reacted enthusiastically to the news. The confirmation ends years of speculation about her personal life that began after she starred opposite Vijay Deverakonda in Geetha Govindam.

Wedding Plans: Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda Target February 2026

While the engagement has been made public, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have chosen to keep their wedding plans under wraps. According to insiders, the couple is aiming for a wedding in February 2026.

“The wedding? February 2026. So they’re taking their time with it,” sources said. This extended period allows the couple to plan a larger celebration, which may include a destination ceremony or multi-day events for family and friends.

From On-Screen Chemistry to Real-Life Relationship

Rashmika Mandanna first came into the spotlight alongside Vijay Deverakonda in Geetha Govindam, where their on-screen chemistry drew widespread attention. Off-screen, fans noted repeated sightings in similar cities and vacation photos with matching backgrounds.

“They’ve been dodging this question for years, honestly. Since the Geetha Govindam days,” sources added. Despite the public interest, the couple never publicly confirmed their relationship until now.

Subtle Hints Before the Engagement

Before the engagement announcement, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda had been giving subtle hints about their relationship. Vijay was quoted saying, “I am 35 and I am not single,” signaling a change from years of silence and denial. Rashmika Mandanna, when asked about her partner at public events, responded with, “you all already know,” further confirming the relationship without specifying details.

These hints were part of a slow lead-up to the engagement. Fans had noticed their coordinated appearances at public events, airport sightings, and even their participation in international events together.

Rashmika Mandanna’s Journey in the Spotlight

Rashmika Mandanna has grown to become one of the most prominent actresses in Indian cinema. From her breakthrough in Geetha Govindam to her subsequent roles, she has maintained a strong fan base while keeping her personal life largely private. The engagement marks a major milestone for the actress, both personally and professionally.

The announcement has generated excitement among fans, who have followed her career for years. It also signals that Rashmika Mandanna is moving into a new phase of her life, balancing her career with personal commitments.

What’s Next for Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda

With their engagement now public, the next focus is the wedding scheduled for February 2026. Fans and media outlets are likely to follow every detail, given the couple’s high-profile status and long-standing speculation.

Rashmika Mandanna’s engagement and upcoming wedding reflect years of careful navigation of public attention. By keeping the engagement private, she and Vijay Deverakonda managed to maintain control over their personal narrative while building anticipation for their official wedding celebrations.