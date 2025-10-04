Aryan Khan reveals the mantra behind ‘The Ba**ds of Bollywood’ as Netflix series tops global charts

Highlights:

Aryan Khan speaks for the first time after the success of his Netflix series.

He says a line from a character in the show became his personal mantra.

The filmmaker describes the pressure and sleepless nights during production.

The series has reached the top of Netflix charts in several countries.

Khan says he is emotionally moved by the global response.

Aryan Khan has opened up for the first time about the remarkable success of his debut Netflix series, The Ba**ds of Bollywood*. The series, which has climbed to the top of Netflix charts in several countries, has not only been a milestone for the young filmmaker but also a demanding personal journey. In his first detailed remarks since the release, Aryan Khan spoke about the production challenges he faced and how a single line from his own character became a source of strength during the most difficult moments.

Aryan Khan on the Pressure of Filmmaking

While the global recognition of The Ba**ds of Bollywood* suggests smooth sailing, Aryan Khan admitted that the process was far from easy. The director faced relentless pressure and endured long periods without sleep during the making of the series. He shared that at several points, exhaustion and stress threatened to overwhelm him.

“For the first time, Aryan admits how difficult things got,” the filmmaker said in his own words. He recalled that a line from the series, delivered by Rajat Bedi’s character Jaraj Saxena, often echoed in his mind: “Haarne mein aur haar maanne mein bohot farak hota hai,” which translates to “there’s a huge difference between losing and giving up.”

According to Aryan Khan, this became more than just a line of dialogue—it turned into a personal mantra. “At first I put it down to a serious lack of sleep, just fatigue messing with my head. But the idea stuck anyway. It was enough to keep me pushing forward, day after day,” he said.

Aryan Khan and the Global Impact of The Ba**ds of Bollywood*

The Netflix series has reached impressive milestones since its release. It ranked among the Top Five most-watched non-English shows worldwide and secured the number one position in nine countries. The widespread audience reception demonstrates the show’s cross-cultural appeal.

Aryan Khan has observed how the series has generated conversations far beyond viewership numbers. Fan theories, memes, and reels have filled social media platforms, signaling that the story has resonated widely. For Aryan Khan, this engagement shows the series has become more than entertainment—it has sparked dialogue and debate.

Aryan Khan Reflects on Emotional Response

Beyond statistics and streaming charts, Aryan Khan emphasized the emotional weight of the audience’s response. He called the feedback from viewers “deeply emotional” and admitted that seeing years of effort finally connect with people worldwide has been a defining moment in his career.

“You spend years on something, fueled by little more than your own belief and a few character voices in your head. To then see it bring happiness to so many people? That’s the entire point,” Aryan Khan said.

The filmmaker acknowledged that the series no longer feels solely his creation. In his words, “It now feels like it belongs to everyone watching.” He closed his reflections by once again referring to Jaraj Saxena’s memorable line, ending with the question: “Ab pehechana?” meaning, “now you recognize me?”

Aryan Khan’s Debut Sets the Tone for His Future

The success of The Ba**ds of Bollywood* has not only placed Aryan Khan in the spotlight but has also set a strong foundation for his career as a storyteller and director. Industry observers note that the show’s critical and commercial performance positions him as a new voice to watch in Indian entertainment.

Aryan Khan’s openness about his struggles also highlights the often-overlooked pressures behind the scenes of high-profile projects. His decision to share the mantra that helped him persevere shows how personal resilience and creative belief can sustain artists through difficult times.