Akshay Kumar urges cyber safety classes in schools after daughter’s encounter with online predator

Highlights:

Akshay Kumar revealed that his daughter was asked for nude photos during an online game.

His daughter immediately shut down the device and reported the incident to her mother, Twinkle Khanna.

The actor warned that such incidents often act as entry points for more serious online crimes.

He made a public appeal to the state's Chief Minister to act on the issue.

Akshay Kumar called for mandatory weekly cyber safety classes for students in grades 7 to 10.

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has raised concerns over the safety of children in the digital space after disclosing that his own daughter was approached by an online predator. According to the actor, the incident occurred a few months ago while she was playing an online video game with strangers.

During the session, a private message appeared with the question, “Are you male or female?” She answered without hesitation. The following message, however, was a direct request for nude photos.

Kumar revealed that his daughter acted swiftly and responsibly. She immediately shut down the device and informed her mother, Twinkle Khanna. The actor highlighted that her response should serve as an example of how children can react appropriately when faced with online dangers, provided they feel comfortable sharing such experiences with their parents.

Akshay Kumar on the growing threat of online crime

For Akshay Kumar, the incident underscores the growing risks children face in digital environments. He explained that initial messages from predators are rarely isolated events.

“That first creepy message? It is never just a one-off. It is a test. They are seeing what they can get away with. If a child even hesitates, the situation changes completely. Then what? Blackmail? Threats? It is a short hop from a nasty direct message to something far worse,” he said.

By pointing out how quickly a seemingly minor exchange can escalate into blackmail or exploitation, Akshay Kumar stressed the urgency of preventive measures. He argued that society would not send children onto busy roads without teaching them traffic rules, yet children are left unprepared in the online world, which he described as a “digital wild west.”

Akshay Kumar appeals for cyber safety education in schools

At a recent police event, Akshay Kumar made a direct appeal to the state’s Chief Minister, urging immediate steps to include cyber safety lessons in the school curriculum. His proposal is for a weekly “cyber period” for students from grades 7 to 10.

He explained that these sessions should cover essential topics such as:

How to identify online scams.

Recognizing predator grooming messages.

Understanding why sharing personal information online is dangerous.

Knowing the steps to take when feeling uncomfortable in a digital setting.

“This would cover practical, necessary stuff, such as how to spot a scam, what a predator’s grooming messages look like, why you never share that kind of personal information, and crucially, what to do the second you feel uncomfortable. It is about building a reflex, like his daughter had. Switch it off. Tell an adult. Do not be a victim,” Akshay Kumar said.

He emphasized that such training would help children develop instincts to handle online threats responsibly and avoid becoming victims.

Support for Akshay Kumar’s proposal

The call from Akshay Kumar has resonated with many parents and educators, who agree that formal education in cyber safety is overdue. With children spending increasing amounts of time on digital platforms, awareness and preparedness are becoming essential tools for protection.

Parents in particular have echoed his sentiment that schools must take on a greater role in teaching students how to navigate online risks. His suggestion has also been seen as a practical solution that can be implemented at scale, given the reach and influence of the education system.

Why Akshay Kumar’s message matters

As one of Bollywood’s most prominent actors, Akshay Kumar often uses his platform to raise awareness about social issues. This latest intervention highlights how digital threats are no longer abstract risks but real dangers that families encounter. His own daughter’s experience illustrates how predators operate and how easily children can be targeted through seemingly harmless platforms like video games.

By publicly sharing this incident, Akshay Kumar has not only drawn attention to the urgent need for action but also set an example of parental transparency. His appeal for structured cyber safety education reflects a growing recognition that awareness, prevention, and quick response are crucial in protecting children from online crimes.