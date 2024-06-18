Shah Rukh Khan returns to top brand endorsers list after four years

Bollywood’s romance king, Shah Rukh Khan made a comeback after four years of gap in the industry with a bang with his super hit films Pathaan and Jawaan. Khan’s endorsement fees also strengthen by 20-25 per cent and his portfolio expanded by 60 per cent after his comeback this year. Before 2023, he was seen in the film Zero which was not able to impress the audience. Some very notable brands like D’YAVOL, Everest, Myntra and Sunfeast. Everest Spices’ latest ad campaign, featuring iconic actors Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan, graced Times Square’s largest screen.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

“Shah Rukh Khan secured third position with a brand value of $120.7 million on the back of three blockbuster hits in 2023. This marked his return to the top five club of stars in the list of most valuable celebrities since 2020,” said Aviral Jain, Managing Director, Valuation Advisory Services, Kroll, told Moneycontrol.

The actor, popularly known as King Khan, jumped up seven ranks last year from a brand value of $55.7 million in 2022.