Justin Timberlake arrested for drunk driving in New York

Pop star Justin Timberlake was arrested for drunk driving on Tuesday (18) in New York, citing local police. Timberlake was expected to be arraigned on charges of driving under the influence.

Police in Sag Harbor, New York, where Timberlake was reportedly arrested, were not immediately available for comment. Timberlake has two concerts scheduled in Chicago this weekend and two shows in New York City next week, according to his website.

Timberlake was arrested, charged with drunk driving, and subsequently released from police custody. The pop star has previously spoken openly about seeking help for excessive drinking. In New York, penalties for driving while intoxicated can include up to a year in jail, a $1,000 fine, and the suspension of a driver’s license for at least six months.

Timberlake, 43, was set to embark on a global tour for his sixth album, Everything I Thought It Was. A former member of the popular boy band NSYNC, Timberlake is now a renowned actor, songwriter, and one of the best-selling music artists in the world.

Timberlake was scheduled to perform two shows in Chicago this weekend and a show at New York’s Madison Square Garden next Tuesday. The 10-time Grammy winner is also known for his roles in films such as The Social Network and Friends With Benefits. Timberlake is married to actress Jessica Biel, with whom he shares two children.