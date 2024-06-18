Bobby Deol opens up about ‘dark reality’ of Bollywood

The Animal actor Bobby Deol recently opened up about the secrets of Bollywood, where he talked about the ‘dark reality’ of the industry. In an interaction with a channel, he said, “Sometimes you get lost; sometimes, because of all the way the industry is reacting to you, you start choosing the more easy and secure path to move forward. You don’t want to take on challenges; and you don’t want to put yourself in a situation that is out of your comfort zone because, somewhere, everybody brainwashes you. But that’s what happens, that’s sad that happens to actors.”

Deol, the younger son of veteran actor Dharmendra, also faced difficulties, despite belonging to the Bollywood family, he shared, “And I luckily realised that and I wanted to get out of it. And a lot of actors try doing that, but they still haven’t been able to manage it. But I have. And now things have changed. I think OTT platform gives every actor an opportunity to try doing different kinds of characters so that people can notice that they have the side to them which they enjoyed after they watched it because they never got the chance to show that side of an actor of themselves doing it.”

Deol also revealed that how films are made just to create profit, where he added, “Choices are something which are so difficult to make, and you tend to believe in something, and then you’re let down by the writers or by the director and or the producer. You know, they don’t want to make a film just to. As a creative satisfaction. They want to just do it to make table profits and things like that. So all that used to happen those days, and I guess things are changing now, and I think it was just high time when people start believing and, you know, changes. Yet our industry needs to make different kinds of films which are from their heart and not just use the, as I said, the secure commercials way to just take, you know, make movies like this because they work, but they’re not working anymore.”

Deol was recently seen in Sandeep Vanga Reddy film, Animal, but apart from that he had debut in the early 90s era where he was popular for the roles in films like Gupt, Barsaat, and Soldier.