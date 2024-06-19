28.4 C
Prabhas helps pregnant Deepika Padukone get down stairs. Watch Video
Entertainment

Prabhas helps pregnant Deepika Padukone get down stairs. Watch Video

By: vibhuti

Date:

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone spotted with baby bump on her upcoming film Kalki's promotion event. (Photo credit: @deepikapadukone)

At the pre-release event for the film Kalki 2898 AD in Mumbai, a heartwarming moment involving stars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Amitabh Bachchan caught everyone’s attention.

Mom-to-be Deepika Padukone looked stunning as she made a grand entry. A video from the event shows Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan rushing to help Deepika off the stage.

Prabhas reached her first, holding her hand and helping her down, which led to Amitabh Bachchan teasing him for being quicker. This playful exchange resulted in a light-hearted moment that entertained the audience.

 

During the event, Deepika spoke about her experience working with director Nag Ashwin. She described it as a great learning journey, saying, “It has been an incredible experience. Like Mr. Bachchan said, it is a completely new world. We went through different phases of discovering what this movie was about, but I think the magic that is in Nagi’s head is now finally here for everyone to see. We have discovered that along the way. It has been an incredible experience both personally and professionally.”

After her speech, Deepika was about to step off the stage when both Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan rushed to assist her. Prabhas got there first, holding her hand and ensuring she got down comfortably. Amitabh Bachchan, just behind him, playfully chided Prabhas, creating a humorous moment that made everyone laugh.

Kalki 2898 AD is a post-apocalyptic film set in the year 2898 AD. It features a star-studded cast including Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani in significant roles. With an estimated budget of Rs 600 crore, it is one of India’s most ambitious and expensive productions. The film is set to release in theaters on June 27.

