Travis Scott releases t-shirts with his mugshot and controversial statement, ‘It’s Miami’

American rapper Travis Scott known for hits like Goosebumps, was arrested early Thursday (20) in Miami Beach, Florida, for disorderly intoxication and trespassing. According to the police, Scott shouted at people on a yacht. He was later released after posting bond. The incident was reportedly a party situation, and no physical altercation occurred.

Scott quickly turned this legal trouble into a business opportunity. After being released, he launched a limited-edition T-shirt featuring his mug shot from the arrest. The T-shirt, priced at $35, shows an edited version of his mug shot with his trademark smirk and the words “It’s Miami” printed below. Scott allegedly used this phrase when defending himself to the police.

The rapper’s lawyer, Bradford Cohen, stated that Scott was briefly detained due to a misunderstanding and thanked the authorities for resolving the matter quickly and amicably. Cohen emphasized that no physical altercation was involved.

The new T-shirt, part of the “Free the Rage #2” collection, is available for a limited time on Scott’s website and will be shipped within a week. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Cactus Jack Foundation, Scott’s charitable organization.

This isn’t the first time Scott has used an arrest to create merchandise. In 2017, he sold a T-shirt featuring his mug shot from an arrest in Arkansas, where he was charged with inciting a riot during a concert. He later pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct in 2018.

Just hours after the Miami arrest, Scott shared his mug shot on Instagram, adding white headphones and brown shades to the photo. Fans can also look forward to his feature on Mustard’s new single, Parking Lot, set to release on Friday (21).