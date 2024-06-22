NY restaurant formerly owned by Priyanka Chopra to close down

Bollywood sensation Priyanka Chopra’s New York restaurant, ‘Sona’, known for its modern Indian cuisine and elegant atmosphere, is closing down. The popular celebrity spot announced on social media that its last day of service will be June 30.

Chopra co-founded Sona with Maneesh Goyal in 2021. The opening was celebrated with a special ‘pooja’ attended by Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas. However, nearly two years later, Chopra ended her partnership with Sona in 2023, as reported by media.

Chopra’s representatives reflected on her time with the restaurant, stating, “Bringing Sona to life will invariably be a proud and significant moment in her career. Priyanka has always endeavored to bring Indian culture to the fore through storytelling, whether that’s via engaging content for film and TV, or a beautifully plated dish that embodies the haute cuisine of India.”

Despite Sona’s closure, Priyanka Chopra continues to thrive in her career. She is currently shooting for The Bluff, a new project that has her fans eagerly anticipating its release.