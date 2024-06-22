23.8 C
New York
Saturday, June 22, 2024
Subscribe
HomeEntertainmentNY restaurant formerly owned by Priyanka Chopra to close down
Entertainment

NY restaurant formerly owned by Priyanka Chopra to close down

By: vibhuti

Date:

Priyanka Chopra with her husband Nick Jonas at her NYC restaurant, Sona. (Photo credit: @sonanewyork)

Related stories

Entertainment

Travis Scott releases t-shirts with his mugshot and controversial statement, ‘It’s Miami’

American rapper Travis Scott known for hits like Goosebumps,...
Entertainment

Prabhas helps pregnant Deepika Padukone get down stairs. Watch Video

At the pre-release event for the film Kalki 2898...
Entertainment

Bobby Deol opens up about ‘dark reality’ of Bollywood

The Animal actor Bobby Deol recently opened up about the secrets...
Entertainment

Justin Timberlake arrested for drunk driving in New York

Pop star Justin Timberlake was arrested for drunk driving...
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan returns to top brand endorsers list after four years

Bollywood's romance king, Shah Rukh Khan made a comeback...

Bollywood sensation Priyanka Chopra’s New York restaurant, ‘Sona’, known for its modern Indian cuisine and elegant atmosphere, is closing down. The popular celebrity spot announced on social media that its last day of service will be June 30.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by SONA (@sonanewyork)

Chopra co-founded Sona with Maneesh Goyal in 2021. The opening was celebrated with a special ‘pooja’ attended by Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas. However, nearly two years later, Chopra ended her partnership with Sona in 2023, as reported by media.

Chopra’s representatives reflected on her time with the restaurant, stating, “Bringing Sona to life will invariably be a proud and significant moment in her career. Priyanka has always endeavored to bring Indian culture to the fore through storytelling, whether that’s via engaging content for film and TV, or a beautifully plated dish that embodies the haute cuisine of India.”

- Advertisement -

Despite Sona’s closure, Priyanka Chopra continues to thrive in her career. She is currently shooting for The Bluff, a new project that has her fans eagerly anticipating its release.

vibhuti
vibhuti

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Travis Scott releases t-shirts with his mugshot and controversial statement, ‘It’s Miami’

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Travis Scott releases t-shirts with his mugshot and controversial statement, ‘It’s Miami’

Entertainment 0
American rapper Travis Scott known for hits like Goosebumps,...

Delhi court pauses Kejriwal’s bail amidst liquor scam probe

India News 0
On Friday, the Delhi High Court halted the release...

Canadian court upholds no-fly list for Sikh extremists

News 0
A Canadian appellate court has affirmed that Bhagat Singh...

Popular

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc