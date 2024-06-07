Priyanka Chopra starts shoot for her next Hollywood, ‘The Bluff’

Priyanka Chopra has kicked off shooting for her latest Hollywood film, The Bluff, in Australia. The film features Karl Urban alongside Chopra. Taking to her Instagram stories, Chopra shared a picture of the movie’s clapboard with the caption, “Let’s gooooo! Day 1,” accompanied by an ‘Om’ symbol.

Before starting The Bluff, Chopra shared a reel on Instagram, showcasing a fun day on a yacht with the cast and crew. She emphasized the importance of working with a high-caliber team, writing, “When I start a new project, it’s really important for me to know that the people who come together to make it are top-notch. We spend so much time together, away from our families and homes, thinking, eating, and breathing the art we’re contributing to.”

Directed by Frank E. Flowers, The Bluff narrates the story of an ex-female pirate, portrayed by Chopra, who sets off on a mission to protect her family.

Priyanka Chopra also has another project in the pipeline, Heads of State, which stars John Cena and Idris Elba.