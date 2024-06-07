25.5 C
New York
Friday, June 7, 2024
Subscribe
HomeEntertainmentPriyanka Chopra starts shoot for her next Hollywood, 'The Bluff'
Entertainment

Priyanka Chopra starts shoot for her next Hollywood, ‘The Bluff’

By: vibhuti

Date:

ROME, ITALY - MAY 20: Priyanka Chopra attends the Bulgari Aeterna High Jewelry Brand Event at Altare Della Patria on May 20, 2024 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Elisabetta Villa/Getty Images for Bulgari)

Related stories

Entertainment

Asif Kapadia, Al Rasheed win accolades at UK’s Muslim International Film Festival

The debut Muslim International Film Festival (MIFF) unfolded in...
Entertainment

‘So much intensity’: Ishana Shyamalan on teaming up with M Night

Ishana Night Shyamalan, daughter of renowned filmmaker M Night...
Entertainment

Italians ‘angry’ over Ambani wedding, calls it ‘disturbance’

Following a grand pre-wedding event in Jamnagar, Gujarat, the...
Entertainment

Peaky Blinders film announced with Cillian Murphy returning as lead

The iconic character Tommy Shelby, played by Cillian Murphy,...
Entertainment

Bridgerton Season 3 second part trailer creates buzz

Love is in the air for Bridgerton's Penelope Featherington,...

Priyanka Chopra has kicked off shooting for her latest Hollywood film, The Bluff, in Australia. The film features Karl Urban alongside Chopra. Taking to her Instagram stories, Chopra shared a picture of the movie’s clapboard with the caption, “Let’s gooooo! Day 1,” accompanied by an ‘Om’ symbol.

priyanka chopra story

Before starting The Bluff, Chopra shared a reel on Instagram, showcasing a fun day on a yacht with the cast and crew. She emphasized the importance of working with a high-caliber team, writing, “When I start a new project, it’s really important for me to know that the people who come together to make it are top-notch. We spend so much time together, away from our families and homes, thinking, eating, and breathing the art we’re contributing to.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

Directed by Frank E. Flowers, The Bluff narrates the story of an ex-female pirate, portrayed by Chopra, who sets off on a mission to protect her family.

- Advertisement -

Priyanka Chopra also has another project in the pipeline, Heads of State, which stars John Cena and Idris Elba.

vibhuti
vibhuti

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Asif Kapadia, Al Rasheed win accolades at UK’s Muslim International Film Festival

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Indian-origin CEO of Australian renewable energy firm plans manufacturing shift to India

Business 0
A Brisbane based renewable energy technology company ZekiTek whose...

Taiwan president’s greeting to Modi irks China; US calls it ‘normal’

Headline news 0
The general elections in India results were announced, after...

Opposition call for inquiry into market activity following Indian election outcome

India News 0
In the wake of India's recent national elections, Rahul...

Popular

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc