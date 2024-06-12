22.1 C
Mumbai film festival: Richie Mehta, Alphonse Roy to lead Masterclasses
Entertainment

Mumbai film festival: Richie Mehta, Alphonse Roy to lead Masterclasses

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Richie Mehta (Photo: Getty Images)

Esteemed filmmakers Richie Mehta and Alphonse Roy are among the distinguished figures lined up to conduct masterclasses at the forthcoming 18th edition of the Mumbai International Film Festival (MIFF). Presented by NFDC, this biennial affair, scheduled to unfold from June 15 to 21 at the National Museum of Indian Cinema (NMIC) on Pedder Road, Mumbai, promises engaging discussions and workshops spanning various facets of filmmaking.

Nemil Shah, honored with a National Award for his short film ‘Dal Bhat,’ will team up with Alphonse Roy, renowned for his wildlife cinematography, in leading a masterclass. Also headlining are award-winning animation director Georges Schwizgebel, documentary filmmaker Audrius Stonys, and film editor Ollie Huddleston, each spearheading sessions on animation, documentary filmmaking, and editing, respectively.

Filmmaker Richie Mehta will delve into the intricacies of crime thrillers, while a panel discussion on the evolution of animation films will be steered by veteran filmmaker Ketan Mehta. Joining the panel will be Emmy-nominated animation filmmaker Vaibhav Kumaresh, actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani, and writer-filmmaker Mohammad Kheirandish, among others.

MIFF, formerly known as BIFF since its inception in 1990, serves as a crucial platform for documentary filmmakers globally, nurturing collaboration, co-production opportunities, and the exchange of ideas. As per the festival’s website, MIFF aspires to broaden filmmakers’ horizons on world cinema and facilitate networking and marketing avenues for documentary, short fiction, and animation films.

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

GARAVI GUJARAT

Popular

