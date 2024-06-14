Bollywood stars enjoy Ambani wedding bash in Italy

A slew of Bollywood celebrities attended Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s extravagant Italian cruise party.

The Ambani family hosted grand pre-wedding celebrations for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Italy aboard a luxury cruise and in the coastal village of Portofino. New pictures from the celebrations feature Bollywood stars like Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Karan Johar, Karisma Kapoor, Manish Malhotra, and more.

Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya posed together for the camera, with Janhvi stunning in a shiny pink gown with an elaborate trail, and Shikhar wearing a red velvet coat and trousers paired with a white shirt.

In another picture, Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani are seen smiling alongside filmmaker Karan Johar, fashion designer Manish Malhotra, actor Karisma Kapoor, and director Punit Malhotra. Karan, Karisma, and Manish sported lace eye masks.

Ananya Panday had a great time at the pre-wedding bash, donning a shimmery pink outfit and taking over the dance floor in one picture. Meanwhile, her BFF Shanaya Kapoor looked stunning in a white gown with an elaborate rose design on the front.

The second round of pre-wedding festivities in Italy was a lavish affair. From May 28 to June 1, guests enjoyed a series of parties and events aboard the luxury cruise liner during a scenic journey from Italy to the south of France, covering 4,380 kilometers. Performances by Andrea Bocelli and rapper Pitbull added to the excitement.

Other stars in attendance included Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, and Disha Patani. The celebrations began on May 29 with a welcome lunch, followed by a ‘Starry Night’-themed gala. The festivities concluded on June 1 in Portofino, Italy.