Asif Kapadia, Al Rasheed win accolades at UK’s Muslim International Film Festival

The debut Muslim International Film Festival (MIFF) unfolded in London from May 30 to June 2, with producer Sajid Varda at the helm, aiming to illuminate the narratives of global Muslim filmmakers and their compelling tales. Noteworthy winners included Amjad Al Rasheed, whose inaugural feature “Inshallah A Boy” secured the Best Feature accolade, and seasoned documentarian Asif Kapadia, honoured with the Trailblazer Award.

The festival presented a rich tapestry of cinematic offerings, comprising eight feature films, two sets of short films, along with panels and networking opportunities. The judging panel, comprising industry luminaries such as Claudia Yusef from BBC Films and actor Youssef Kerkour from Channel 4’s Home, meticulously assessed the entries.

Rasheed expressed his gratitude upon receiving the prestigious Best Feature award, stating, “I’m honoured to be in competition with these outstanding films and to win Best Feature at the Muslim International Film Festival. Thank you MIFF, thank you jury.” His film, “Inshallah A Boy,” premiered at the Critics Week sidebar at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival before garnering attention at other esteemed events.

Meanwhile, Kapadia, renowned for his exploration of outsider narratives, reflected on his filmmaking journey. “Becoming a film director, a writer, a producer, or indeed working on the crew in the film industry isn’t an obvious or simple choice for someone born in Hackney to working-class British Indian Muslim parents during the 70s,” he remarked upon receiving his award.