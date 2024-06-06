‘So much intensity’: Ishana Shyamalan on teaming up with M Night

Ishana Night Shyamalan, daughter of renowned filmmaker M Night Shyamalan, is about to release her first directorial project, *The Watchers*. The film, based on A.M. Shine’s Irish novel, features M Night Shyamalan as an executive producer.

Describing her experience working with her father, Ishana said, “It was awesome. It’s such an interesting thing to have a dad-daughter relationship, and there is so much intensity and care there. But it’s been so wonderful.”

The film’s cast includes Dakota Fanning, Georgina Campbell, Olwen Fouéré, and others. Dakota Fanning praised Ishana, stating, “I just loved getting to know her as a person, just as a friend. She’s such a wonderful, wonderful person, and so talented and at the beginning of what I know will be a long, bright future and career, so I’m excited to be a part of this debut.”

Ishana emphasised the positive impact of her father’s support, saying, “He is a very encouraging artist and producer and he really wants me to do what I want to do and make my mark. So, it has been very healthy and wonderful.”