South Indian star Samantha to make Bollywood debut with Shah Rukh Khan

Samantha Ruth Prabhu attends the "Citadel" Global Premiere ahead of the Prime Video launch on April 18, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)

The south Indian actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu, popular for her roles in series like Family Man 2, will be making her debut in Bollywood with superstar Shah Rukh Khan, reports have suggested. She is already popular for her roles in south Indian films with actors like Vijay, Surya, Vikram, Dhanush, and Vishal.

The sources have claimed that after the success of Dunki directed by Rajkumar Hirani starring Shah Rukh Khan and co-star Taapsee Pannu. Hirani is heading for the next film with Shah Rukh Khan, where he will be taking Samantha as his co-star.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by prime video IN (@primevideoin)

Samantha will also be seen in Citadel: Honey Bunny, an upcoming Indian spy action thriller TV series and spin-off of the American TV series Citadel. Created by Raj & DK and written and directed by Raj & DK and Sita R. Menon, the series features an ensemble cast including Varun Dhawan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Sikandar Kher, Kay Kay Menon, Saqib Saleem, and Emma Canning.

Samantha, known for her active career in South Indian films, has also appeared in various Bollywood web series and had a special role in the Hindi remake of Vinnaithandi Varuvaya. However, her upcoming film marks her first major role in a Bollywood production.

Samantha joins a growing number of south Indian performers, like Keerthy Suresh, making their mark in Bollywood. Fans have been quick to applaud this significant milestone in her career, expressing their excitement for her Hindi film debut.

Given Samantha’s impressive track record and the anticipation surrounding her Bollywood debut, her first major Bollywood role is expected to be a major highlight in the coming months.

