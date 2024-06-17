29.1 C
New York
Monday, June 17, 2024
Pushpa 2: The Rule release postponed confirms, Allu Arjun
Entertainment

Pushpa 2: The Rule release postponed confirms, Allu Arjun

Date:

The poster of “The Couple Song” of Pushpa 2: The Rule (Photo credit: @alluarjun)

The most hyped film, the most-awaited, Pushpa 2: The Rule starring south star Allu Arjun and Radhika Mandanna, has been postponed, the actor announced. The film directed by Sukumar was initially scheduled to release on August 15.

But as announced on Monday (17), the sequel, Pushpa 2: The Rule, has been postponed. Initially, film was set to clash with Rohit Shetty’s Bollywood cop drama Singham Again and Nikkhil Advani’s action thriller Vedaa. However, last week, the Akshay Kumar-starrer Khel Khel Mein and Puri Jagannadh’s sci-fi action film Double iSmart were also scheduled for release on the same date.

It was later clarified that Jio Studios had moved the release of Singham Again to Diwali and announced that its horror comedy Stree 2 would now release on August 15 instead.

On Monday evening, Allu Arjun took to his X handle and shared a new poster of Pushpa 2: The Rule. It featured him in his titular role of Pushpa Raj, wearing a grey t-shirt, a brown shirt over it, with a matching bandana on his head. He held a sword in his hand, resting threateningly on his shoulder.

Pushpa 2: The Rule is the direct sequel to Sukumar’s 2021 Telugu blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise. The first film starred Allu Arjun as the anti-hero Pushpa Raj and Rashmika Mandanna as his love interest, Srivalli. Fahadh Faasil was introduced at the end of the first film, hinting at a significantly larger role in the sequel.

The first part of Pushpa depicted power struggles set against the backdrop of red sandalwood smuggling. Sukumar directed the film, and Allu Arjun received a National Film Award for his performance.

