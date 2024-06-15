Ranveer Singh to undergo transformation for his upcoming film

Ranveer Singh is not just popular for his versatile outfits but for his acting and tremendous efforts for his role. Currently, he is expecting his first child with his wife Deepika Padukone. But this soon-to-be father has already started with his next project which requires undergoing a physical transformation and he will be putting 15kgs of weight.

While his fans await an official word for Singh’s next project, the update was shared by writer Shobhaa De through her Instagram handle. Shobhaa De bumped into Singh at a cafe in Alibaug, where she shared a meal with him.

In one photo, Ranveer is seen posing with Shobhaa and her friend, all three of them beaming with joy. Another picture shows Ranveer holding a plate of french fries.

Sharing the pictures, Shobhaa wrote, “Unexpected encounter at our favourite cafe in Alibaug. Selfie King @ranveersingh enjoying much-needed ‘me time’ before he takes up daddy duties and starts his next film. Oh… the fries were mine.”

She added, “But he said he is focusing on carbs himself. He needs to be 15kg heavier for his latest project. Charming, natural, and unfailingly polite as always. Glad to have him as a neighbour in Alibaug.” However, she did not specify which project she was referring to.

Ranveer was last seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, directed by Karan Johar. The film tells the love story of Rocky (Ranveer) and Rani (Alia Bhatt), who come from contrasting backgrounds and cultures. In the movie, Ranveer’s character Rocky is a fitness enthusiast from a Punjabi family, while Alia’s character Rani is a journalist from a Bengali household.

Next, he will appear in Singham Again, alongside Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar, slated for release around Diwali this year. He also has the next installment of Don in his lineup.