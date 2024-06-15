18.3 C
New York
Saturday, June 15, 2024
Subscribe
HomeEntertainmentRanveer Singh to undergo transformation for his upcoming film
Entertainment

Ranveer Singh to undergo transformation for his upcoming film

By: vibhuti

Date:

JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA - NOVEMBER 30: (EDITORS NOTE: Image has been converted to black and white.) Ranveer Singh poses in the portrait studio during the Red Sea International Film Festival 2023 on November 30, 2023 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images for The Red Sea International Film Festival)

Related stories

Ranveer Singh is not just popular for his versatile outfits but for his acting and tremendous efforts for his role. Currently, he is expecting his first child with his wife Deepika Padukone. But this soon-to-be father has already started with his next project which requires undergoing a physical transformation and he will be putting 15kgs  of weight.

While his fans await an official word for Singh’s next project, the update was shared by writer Shobhaa De through her Instagram handle. Shobhaa De bumped into Singh at a cafe in Alibaug, where she shared a meal with him.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shobhaa De (@shobhaade)

 

In one photo, Ranveer is seen posing with Shobhaa and her friend, all three of them beaming with joy. Another picture shows Ranveer holding a plate of french fries.

Sharing the pictures, Shobhaa wrote, “Unexpected encounter at our favourite cafe in Alibaug. Selfie King @ranveersingh enjoying much-needed ‘me time’ before he takes up daddy duties and starts his next film. Oh… the fries were mine.”

- Advertisement -

She added, “But he said he is focusing on carbs himself. He needs to be 15kg heavier for his latest project. Charming, natural, and unfailingly polite as always. Glad to have him as a neighbour in Alibaug.” However, she did not specify which project she was referring to.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shobhaa De (@shobhaade)

Ranveer was last seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, directed by Karan Johar. The film tells the love story of Rocky (Ranveer) and Rani (Alia Bhatt), who come from contrasting backgrounds and cultures. In the movie, Ranveer’s character Rocky is a fitness enthusiast from a Punjabi family, while Alia’s character Rani is a journalist from a Bengali household.

Next, he will appear in Singham Again, alongside Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar, slated for release around Diwali this year. He also has the next installment of Don in his lineup.

vibhuti
vibhuti

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Chandu Champion star Kartik Aaryan talks about being outsider in Bollywood

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Study reveals mood changes intensify pleasure response in bipolar disorder patients

Health 0
Mood changes, even momentary ones, can significantly amplify the...

Modi, Trudeau hold talks concerning Khalistani leader Nijjar

Headline news 0
Modi on Friday (14) held a brief conversation with...

India-made TB diagnostics tech wins acclaim at World Health Assembly

Business 0
Developed by Goa-based Molbio, a point-of-care molecular diagnostics company,...

Popular

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc