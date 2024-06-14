Chandu Champion star Kartik Aaryan talks about being outsider in Bollywood

Kartik Aaryan, who will star in Kabir Khan’s epic sports-drama Chandu Champion, began his career with Luv Ranjan’s Pyaar Ka Punchnama.

The actor recently discussed his journey as an outsider in Bollywood and noted how even those from film families now want to appear as outsiders. In an interview with Ranveer Allahabadia, Kartik mentioned, “Everybody wants to be an outsider now. Even those from film families try to become outsiders.”

Kartik weighed in on the insider-outsider debate, sharing his thoughts on giving his own children the benefits of nepotism.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

He said, “Now everyone wants to be an outsider. Those who are from film families also try to be seen as outsiders. For someone who has always been part of the industry, they often have to show their talent more. If I were from a film family, I would have had more exposure and opportunities from a different perspective. The playing field was never even, although it might be changing now. It’s not anyone’s fault.”

Kartik will star in Kabir Khan’s sports biopic Chandu Champion, portraying Paralympic Indian Olympian Murlikant Petkar. The film also features Vijay Raaz, Bhuvan Arora, Yashpal Sharma, Rajpal Yadav, Aniruddh Dave, and Palak Lalwani. Co-produced by Kabir Khan Films and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, “Chandu Champion” will release worldwide on June 14.

- Advertisement -

Kartik is also set to appear in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, scheduled for a Diwali 2024 release. Directed by Anees Bazmi, the horror-comedy will feature Triptii Dimri and Vidya Balan, and is produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series.