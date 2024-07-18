Esha Gupta only Indian actor invited for UEFA Euro 2024 Final

The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) Euro 2024 final witnessed an exciting match between Spain and England on July 15. Spain won the title for the fourth time with a score of 2-1. Esha Gupta, the only Bollywood celebrity invited to the event, shared her experience of attending the final at Berlin’s Olympiastadion.

Esha Gupta spoke to Indian media about her invitation, saying, “It was great. I’m glad that they invited all the people who follow the sport or are amazing athletes in their own field. They called me in the capacity of a Bollywood actor but someone who knows the sport, which makes it even better as I was surrounded by all the fans and the emotions were high.”

During the event, Esha had the opportunity to meet football legend Sami Khedira. She said, “I met Sami Khedira, one of the legends in football, a great person. We also met Aleksander Aamodt Kilde, he’s one of the World champions in Ski, absolutely amazing he is. We all exchanged great stories and heard about each other experiences. They were really nice and humble guys.”

Esha also commented on the global recognition of Bollywood, saying, “Firstly, the fact that the world recognizes our film industry is commendable. Secondly, I’m honored they invited me and I was representing the industry as someone who knows the game, not just as a celebrity. Which is a good representation and we get the respect.”

During the Euro Final, Esha collaborated with the boy band Elevator Boys. In a video shared on Instagram, she and the band members are seen enjoying the event. Esha explained the collaboration, “I was glad I met them as my niece was the happiest because she is their fan. They are all such nice sweet boys and talented. We were all together and they asked me for a TikTok. They are Germans and unfortunately, Germany wasn’t in the finals, but they were supporting Spain with me.”

Esha, who has a keen interest in sports, also spoke about the Spain vs. England final. She mentioned, “Spain has been the favorite of everyone this year as they played really well. Also, it’s my second home. The emotions were very high.”

She described the intense atmosphere, “Imagine being the few wearing the red while everyone is in white. I think the England fans were ready to just fight. The amount of police that entered the stadium when England also scored and we were 1-1 was crazy. I’ve never seen that in my life and I don’t even remember the amount of football matches I’ve attended in my life but this was insane experience,” adding, “I, of course, cried and yelled. My voice is gone.”

Esha concluded by expressing her love for sports, “I truly love sports. Athletes are real stars to me. The kind of dedication, mental and physical strength you need is truly extraordinary and it inspires me.”