Entertainment

India becomes third-largest revenue driver for Netflix, boosted by hits like ‘Heeramandi’ and ‘Chamkila’

By: vibhuti

Date:

Indian content made significant strides, along with international hits like Bridgerton 3, Baby Reindeer, Korean drama Queen of Tears, and films like Hit Man and Under Paris. (Representative image: Getty images)

India has become the third country in terms of revenue growth for Netflix in the second quarter of 2024, thanks to popular shows like Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, The Great Indian Kapil Show, and Amar Singh Chamkila.

Netflix released its Q2 earnings for 2024 on Thursday (18). Indian content made significant strides, along with international hits like Bridgerton 3, Baby Reindeer, Korean drama Queen of Tears, and films like Hit Man and Under Paris.

India and the UK had strong content slates this year. In Q2, India ranked second in paid net additions and third in revenue growth, driven by successful titles like Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar with 15 million views, making it Netflix’s biggest Indian drama series ever.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Aditi Rao Hydari (@aditiraohydari)

Imtiaz Ali-directed biopic Amar Singh Chamkila had 8.3 million views, and Netflix also found success with licensed films like Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies and Ajay Devgn’s horror drama Shaitaan.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

From the UK, Baby Reindeer, which earned 11 Emmy nominations, was a major hit with 88.4 million views. Other UK hits included The Gentlemen, One Day, and Fool Me Once, all spending multiple weeks on Netflix’s global TV top 10 list.

Upcoming Indian content for 2024 includes non-fiction titles like Modern Masters feat. SS Rajamouli, Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairy Tale, and Yo Yo Honey Singh.

In fiction, anticipated returning titles include Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein season two, Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, The Great Indian Kapil Show season two, and the third season of Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

New Indian projects set to release this year include Anubhav Sinha’s drama IC814: The Kandahar Hijack, Do Patti, and Vijay 69.

vibhuti
vibhuti

