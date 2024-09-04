Zoë Kravitz’s directorial debut ‘Blink Twice’ surpasses $15 Million at the box office

Blink Twice, Zoë Kravitz’s first venture as a director, is off to a promising start at the box office. With a reported budget of $20 million, the film has already surpassed $15 million in domestic earnings, just 10 days after its release. The movie’s strong performance has pushed its global total to reach the critical budget mark, positioning it well for continued success.

Over the recent weekend starting Friday, August 30, Blink Twice brought in over $4.5 million in domestic ticket sales across 3,067 theaters. This resulted in an average of $1,467 per theater. The film saw its peak on Saturday, August 31, with $1.721 million, marking a strong upward trend in sales. While the film has tripled its success in the US compared to overseas markets, the UK emerged as the second most lucrative, contributing nearly $1 million during its opening weekend.

Blink Twice stars Naomi Ackie, Alia Shawkat, and Channing Tatum, bringing star power to Kravitz’s new narrative. Given that it is a debut film, there was no guarantee of its success, but it seems to have resonated with audiences, aided by positive reviews. One such review from Collider’s Taylor Gates praised the film, saying:

“Blink Twice might not break entirely new ground, but it does offer a slightly different perspective on the sun-soaked, well-worn path it trods. While the pacing could be improved and the final moments aren’t altogether consistent with what it sets up, the majority of the bold, anxiety-inducing third act and an array of compelling performances can make you forgive it. It’s not a perfect debut for Kravitz, but it’s an intriguing one to be sure. I look forward to seeing her grow and refine her talents to tell the other stories she must have up her sleeve.”

With its domestic total continuing to climb, Blink Twice is showing potential to become a box office hit. The film is currently playing in theaters.