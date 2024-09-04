Preity Zinta opens up about IVF struggles before embracing motherhood via surrogacy

Preity Zinta, known for her radiant smile and vibrant personality, recently opened up about the difficult journey she faced while trying to become a mother. In a candid interview, the actress shared her emotional struggles during her attempts to conceive through IVF, before eventually welcoming twins via surrogacy in November 2021.

Preity, a beloved actress from the ’90s, is remembered for her role in the 2000 film Kya Kehna, where she portrayed a young mother who embraces motherhood without marriage. The film touched on a sensitive topic with great care, just as Preity did in real life with her own journey to motherhood.

In the interview, Preity spoke for the first time about her IVF experience. When asked if she felt pressured to maintain her “sunshine girl” image in real life, Preity revealed how challenging it was during her IVF cycles. She confessed, “I have good days and bad days just like everyone else. Sometimes it’s a struggle to always be happy-go-lucky in real life, especially when you’re going through a tough phase. I used to feel like that during my IVF cycles.”

After enduring the emotional rollercoaster of IVF, Preity and her husband, Gene Goodenough, opted for surrogacy. The couple welcomed their twins, Gia and Jai, in November 2021. Reflecting on the tough days, Preity shared, “It was very difficult to be smiley and nice all the time. Sometimes I just wanted to bang my head on the wall and cry or not talk to anybody. So yes, it has to be a balancing act for all actors.”

The couple currently resides in the US, and their children often spend time with Priyanka Chopra and her daughter, Malti Marie. Preity expressed her gratitude towards the doctors, nurses, and the surrogate who played a part in their journey.

On Mother’s Day 2022, Preity shared the first-ever picture of her twins, Gia and Jai, accompanied by a heartfelt note dedicated to her mother. She expressed newfound understanding and appreciation for her mother’s worries and care, hoping that her own children would grow to be sensitive and understanding.