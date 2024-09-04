Bollywood actor Ishaan Khatter makes his Hollywood debut in ‘The Perfect Couple’ starring Nicole Kidman

Netflix has unveiled the trailer for its latest series, The Perfect Couple, featuring Nicole Kidman and marking the Hollywood debut of Ishaan Khatter. The series dives into the lives of the wealthy but dysfunctional Winbury family, who find themselves at the center of a murder investigation when a body is discovered on their property.

The trailer, which runs over two minutes, teases a gripping narrative where every family member is a suspect. Ishaan Khatter appears briefly, seemingly playing a friend of one of the family members, though his role remains mysterious.

The series also stars Dakota Fanning, Eve Hewson, Billy Howle, and Jack Reynor, among others. The official synopsis reads:

“Amelia Sacks is about to marry into one of the wealthiest families on Nantucket. Her disapproving future mother-in-law, famous novelist Greer Garrison Winbury, has spared no expense in planning what promises to be the premiere wedding of the season — until a body turns up on the beach. As secrets come to light, the stage is set for a real-life investigation that feels plucked from the pages of one of Greer’s novels. Suddenly, everyone is a suspect.”

Directed by Susanne Bier, known for Bird Box and The Night Manager, the six-episode series is based on the book of the same name by Elin Hilderbrand and will premiere on September 5.

In addition to The Perfect Couple, Ishaan Khatter will also feature in another Netflix project, The Royals, alongside Bhumi Pednekar, Zeenat Aman, and others.