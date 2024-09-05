‘We really try to replicate our mothers’ recipes,’ Anushka on raising two children with husband Virat

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, who welcomed their daughter Vamika in 2021 and son Akaay earlier this year, have opened up about their family life and parenting approach.

Speaking at an event in Mumbai, Anushka shared that both she and Virat take an active role in cooking for their children. The couple, who tied the knot in 2017, believe in passing down family recipes, ensuring their kids experience the same traditional meals they grew up with.

Reflecting on the importance of home-cooked meals, Anushka said, “We had this discussion at home that if we don’t make the food our moms made at home, then we won’t be passing these recipes on to our kids. So, sometimes I cook, and sometimes my husband cooks, and we really try to replicate the way our mothers did. I cheat a little by calling my mom to ask for recipes, but it’s so important. It’s like you’re passing on something valuable to your children.”

Sharma also spoke about the importance of routine in her children’s lives, especially with their busy travel schedule. “I am very particular about routine. We travel a lot as a family, and my kids experience many changes in their lives. So, by creating a routine for them, I am giving them a sense of control. Meal times are fixed—no matter where we are, we eat at the same time and sleep at the same time. It helps them regulate themselves much better,” she said.

Recently, Sharma made a rare public appearance in Mumbai after returning from London. She expressed her excitement at reconnecting with fans and the media. She later posted some pictures from the event on Instagram with the caption, “Happy go red-y!” showcasing her vibrant look.

On the professional front, Anushka is set to star in the sports biopic Chakda Xpress, which is based on the life of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. The film will be available for streaming on OTT platforms, although the release date is yet to be announced. Fans are eagerly waiting for her return to the screen in this highly anticipated role.