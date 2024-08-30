Anushka Sharma resumes career, fans react to her desi look, call her ‘Beautiful’ and ‘Bhabhiji’

Anushka Sharma, the popular actress, recently appeared in a new advertisement for a women’s clothing brand. She shared the video on Instagram, where she can be seen wearing different colorful traditional outfits and sporting a new long hairstyle.

The ad has a festive theme, with Anushka wearing white, red, maroon, and yellow suits along with traditional jewelry. She captioned the post, “Let’s dive into never-ending celebrations and make every moment special!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

Fans were quick to praise Anushka’s look, with one fan saying, “You look amazing,” and another calling her “Bhabiji,” a term of endearment. Many fans also commented on how beautiful she looked in the ad.

This ad comes a few months after Anushka and her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli, welcomed their second child, a baby boy named Akaay, in London. The couple also has a daughter, Vamika.

Anushka will next be seen in the sports biopic Chakda Xpress, based on the life of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. The movie will be released on an OTT platform, and fans are eagerly waiting for the final release date.