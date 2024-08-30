Kareena Kapoor comes back with unconventional role in thriller ‘The Buckingham Murders’

Kareena Kapoor is back, and this time she’s diving into uncharted territory with her upcoming film, The Buckingham Murders. The teaser for this mystery thriller has already generated significant buzz, promising a gripping narrative that showcases Kapoor in a role we haven’t seen her in for quite some time. As a detective sergeant, Kareena delivers a powerful performance that has left audiences eager for more.

Known for her iconic portrayals of light-hearted, girl-next-door characters, Kareena takes a bold step into a much darker and intense role in The Buckingham Murders. The teaser offers a glimpse of her covered in blood, a haunting image that lingers long after the screen goes dark.

According to sources close to the production, this particular scene had a profound effect on the actress, so much so that she found it difficult to shake off the character even after filming wrapped.

Kareena’s transformation into this gritty, determined detective is a departure from her usual roles, and it’s a change that has left a significant mark on her. The emotional weight of the character, combined with the physical demands of the role, made this project a truly unique experience for the actress.

Adding to the film’s growing anticipation, the first song from the movie, Sada Pyaar Tut Gaya, was recently released. The soulful track has only heightened excitement among fans, who are eagerly waiting to see how the rest of the story unfolds.

The Buckingham Murders, directed by Hansal Mehta and penned by Aseem Arrora, Kashyap Kapoor, and Raghav Raj Kakker, is set to hit theaters on September 13. The film also stars Ash Tandon, Ranveer Brar, and Keith Allen in pivotal roles.

This suspenseful thriller is a Mahana Films and TBM Films production, presented by Balaji Telefilms and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, and Kareena Kapoor, who is making her debut as a producer.

With the teaser and the first song already captivating audiences, The Buckingham Murders is shaping up to be one of the most talked-about films of the year. Fans are eagerly counting down the days until they can see Kareena Kapoor in a role that promises to be as unforgettable as it is intense.