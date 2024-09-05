Kareena tops the list of Bollywood tax payers in India amongst female celebrity followed by Kiara and Katrina

In a remarkable achievement, Bollywood icon Kareena Kapoor has been named the highest tax-paying female celebrity in India for 2024, according to Fortune India. With her success across films, endorsements, and business ventures, Kareena paid $2.4 million in taxes, surpassing her contemporaries, including Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt.

This recognition highlights Kareena Kapoor’s continued dominance in the Indian entertainment industry and her business acumen. The report reveals that she excels not only on the big screen but also strategically invests in ventures that contribute to her significant tax contributions.

Kapoor’s incredible tax payment places her at the forefront of female celebrities who are contributing to the Indian economy in a substantial way. Her remarkable achievement underscores her position as one of Bollywood’s most powerful and influential stars.

Right behind Kareena is her Good Newzz co-star, Kiara Advani, who paid an impressive Rs 12 crore in taxes, making her the second-highest tax-paying female celebrity. Kiara has enjoyed a successful career trajectory over the past few years, starring in blockbuster films and securing lucrative brand deals. Her inclusion in the top ranks is a testament to her growing stature in the film industry.

Katrina Kaif rounds out the top three female tax-payers, contributing Rs 11 crore in taxes. Known for her wide-ranging filmography and consistent presence in high-grossing films, Katrina’s position in the list reaffirms her status as a bankable star in Bollywood. Despite tough competition in the industry, she continues to make her mark both on and off the screen.

These three stars—Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani, and Katrina Kaif—are the only female celebrities to make it to Fortune India’s top tax-payer list this year, highlighting their financial prowess in a male-dominated field.

On the male front, Shah Rukh Khan, often hailed as the ‘King of Bollywood,’ has emerged as the highest tax-paying celebrity in 2024, according to the same report. The Dunki star paid a staggering Rs 92 crore in taxes, reflecting his continued reign over the Indian film industry. Shah Rukh’s ability to command massive audiences, coupled with his savvy business ventures, has solidified his position at the top.

Following Shah Rukh Khan is South Indian superstar Thalapathy Vijay, who contributed Rs 80 crore in taxes, placing him in second place among male celebrities. Vijay’s popularity extends beyond regional cinema, making him a household name across the country. His much-anticipated film GOAT: Greatest of All Time released in theaters on September 5, further boosting his visibility and influence.

Salman Khan, another Bollywood heavyweight, secured third place among male tax-payers, having paid Rs 75 crore. Known for his consistent string of hits and loyal fan base, Salman’s presence in the list is unsurprising, given his sustained success over the decades.

Notably, Vijay is the only South Indian actor to feature in the top three of the highest tax-paying celebrities list, demonstrating the growing influence of South Indian cinema on a national scale. However, other South stars such as Mohanlal and Allu Arjun also made it to the top ranks, each contributing Rs 14 crore in taxes.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor is preparing for the release of her upcoming thriller Buckingham Murders, which is directed by Hansal Mehta and set in London. The film, produced by Balaji Motion Pictures, has generated significant buzz, and fans are eagerly awaiting its release.

Kapoor was recently seen in the films Crew and Jaane Jaan. Both films had direct-to-OTT releases on Netflix and also starred Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma. With such a packed schedule, Kareena continues to prove her mettle as one of Bollywood’s most versatile and talented actresses.

Her inclusion at the top of the tax-payers list further cements her position not only as a cinematic icon but also as a key contributor to India’s economy.