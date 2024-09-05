Alan Walker expresses desire to act in Bollywood films ahead of his India tour

World-renowned DJ Alan Walker shared his deep connection with the country and his aspirations to explore new avenues in Bollywood. The Norwegian DJ and record producer, known for his global hit “Faded,” expressed his excitement about returning to India, emphasizing the warmth and energy he experiences from his Indian fans.

“My fans in India, the Walkers, are the main reason I love coming back,” Walker said, highlighting the incredible support and passion he receives from his followers. “Their energy keeps me motivated to return. The food is a favourite too. Indian cuisine is a bit too spicy for me, but I still try it every time.”

This visit marks his tenth trip to India, and Walker noted that “every time I come back, the connection just gets stronger.” He described India as feeling like a second home, stating, “This will be my 10th visit, and I’m stoked about my tour. Ever since my first trip in 2016, I’ve been hooked on the vibe — the people, the culture, the music – it’s infectious. Mumbai holds a special place in my heart. Visiting India is always an epic experience.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alan Walker (@alanwalkermusic)

Alan Walker’s love for India extends beyond just the fans and food; he is genuinely fascinated by Bollywood and its music. “I’m fascinated by how deeply film and music are intertwined in the culture of India, playing such a significant role in people’s lives,” he said.

Walker has been following Hindi film music closely and expressed admiration for artists like Badshah and Pritam. “They really capture the vibrant energy of Indian music,” he added.

- Advertisement -

Walker revealed his desire to collaborate with Pritam, saying, “I’d love to collaborate with Pritam. He is a close friend, and we keep in touch regularly. His blend of traditional and modern sounds is inspiring.

Together, I think we’d create something truly special.” He also mentioned his friendship with cricketer Virat Kohli, stating, “I met Virat during the IPL opening ceremony, and we had a great time.”

As for acting in Bollywood films, Walker seems open to the idea, albeit with a humorous twist. “I’d consider acting in a Bollywood film, provided I could keep my hoodie on throughout,” he laughed. This playful comment underscores his comfort with his unique style, which has become a hallmark of his public persona.

Walker’s appreciation for Indian music does not end with Bollywood; he is also a fan of Punjabi music. “I’ve come across some impressive tracks while exploring new music,” he said, expressing his excitement about diving deeper into this vibrant genre. He added, “I’m excited to discover more of its rich, diverse sounds and collaborate with some Punjabi artistes soon.”

Looking ahead to his tour, Walker expressed enthusiasm for bringing the Walkerworld experience to India. “I’m really excited to bring the Walkerworld experience to India for my 10-city tour this year,” he said.

“It’s a new set with lots of special experiences and stage features. I hear tickets are selling fast, and I can’t wait to be there! I’m also planning to add a few surprises to my performances, inspired by my love for Indian music and culture.”

Walker’s chart-topping song “Faded” continues to resonate with fans, recently surpassing two billion streams on Spotify. When asked if he anticipated such an impact, he replied, “(Laughs) no, of course not. I always hoped it would do well, but hitting this milestone shows we created something that truly resonated with so many people. It’s humbling and encouraging.”

As Alan Walker prepares for his India tour, his reflections on Bollywood and his love for Indian culture reveal a dynamic artist eager to explore new creative horizons while celebrating the vibrant connection he shares with his fans.