Netflix India updates disclaimer for ‘IC814: The Kandahar Hijack’ to include real names of hijackers after #BoycottNetflix trends

Netflix India has revised the disclaimer for its series IC814: The Kandahar Hijack after facing controversy over the portrayal of the hijackers’ code names. Monika Shergill, Netflix India’s vice president of content, explained, “To assist viewers unfamiliar with the 1999 hijacking of Indian Airlines Flight 814, we have updated the opening disclaimer to include both the actual and code names of the hijackers.”

This change follows a meeting between Shergill and Sanjay Jaju, the information and broadcasting secretary, in New Delhi. The series had sparked debate on social media, with some accusing the filmmakers of altering the hijackers’ names to protect them. However, it was clarified that the code names like Shankar and Bhola were indeed used during the hijacking.

The series, directed by Anubhav Sinha and featuring a strong cast including Vijay Varma and Naseeruddin Shah, is based on the real events of the December 1999 hijacking. It has generated mixed reactions, with hashtags like #BoycottNetflix trending, while survivors and journalists have defended its portrayal.