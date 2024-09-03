‘Singham Again’ confirmed for Diwali release amid rumors of delay

Rohit Shetty’s much-anticipated action thriller, Singham Again, is all set to roar into theaters this Diwali, putting to rest any speculation about a possible delay. The latest buzz had suggested that the film might not be released on the festive occasion to avoid a box office clash with Anees Bazmee’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. However, these rumors have been firmly dismissed by Bollywood trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh.

Taking to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Adarsh reassured fans with a clear message:

DON’T BELIEVE RUMOURS: ‘SINGHAM AGAIN’ CONFIRMED FOR DIWALI… The rumour mills are working overtime… #SinghamAgain is NOT getting postponed… Arriving this #Diwali [exact release date will be announced soon].

⭐️ Shoot complete. Post-production work is going on in full swing.… pic.twitter.com/KwZpnwVmRC — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 2, 2024

This confirmation comes alongside the release of a new poster for Singham Again, which bears the caption, “Rohit Shetty’s cop universe roaring this Diwali 2024.” This will be the third installment in Shetty’s Singham series and the fifth film in his expanding cop universe.

Ajay Devgn returns to reprise his iconic role as the fearless Bajirao Singham, a character that has become a staple in Shetty’s action-packed filmography. The movie’s star-studded cast also includes Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Arjun Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, and Tiger Shroff. Each actor brings their own flair to the movie, adding to the high expectations surrounding its release.

- Advertisement -

The Singham franchise began with the 2011 film Singham, which was followed by Singham Returns in 2014. The franchise’s success helped establish Shetty’s cop universe, which now includes the films Simmba and Sooryavanshi, as well as the web series Indian Police Force. With Singham Again, Shetty is looking to continue this successful run, promising audiences an action-packed cinematic experience.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by दीपिका पादुकोण (@deepikapadukone)

Earlier this year, on June 14, Rohit Shetty confirmed the Diwali release date for Singham Again by sharing the film’s poster on social media. The poster featured a fierce lion and a tagline that read, “Sher aatank machata hai, zakhmi sher tabahi! (A lion creates terror, a wounded lion creates havoc). See you in the cinemas once again. This Diwali.” The announcement fueled excitement among fans, who have been eagerly awaiting the film’s release.

Deepika Padukone, who will be portraying the role of a female cop named Shakti Shetty in Singham Again, also made waves earlier this year when Shetty unveiled her character’s first look. Dressed in a police uniform, Padukone recreated Bajirao Singham’s iconic pose in the poster. Rohit Shetty expressed his admiration for the actress by captioning the image, “MY HERO. REEL MEIN BHI AUR REAL MEIN BHI. LADY SINGHAM.”

Singham Again is a collaborative production by Rohit Shetty Picturez, Devgn Films, Jio Studios, and Reliance Entertainment. With a powerhouse cast, a gripping storyline, and Shetty’s signature high-octane action sequences, the film is expected to be one of the biggest releases of the year.

As Diwali approaches, the anticipation for Singham Again continues to build, with fans eagerly awaiting the return of Ajay Devgn’s Bajirao Singham to the big screen. The film’s release is sure to set off fireworks at the box office, making it a must-watch for audiences this festive season.