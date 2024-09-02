Deepika Padukone’s stunning maternity shoot photos with husband Ranveer Singh go viral

If gorgeousness had a name, it would be Deepika Padukone. The mom-to-be shared some stunning photos from her maternity shoot, where she was joined by her husband, Ranveer Singh. In the pictures, Deepika shows off her baby bump, and the couple radiates love, companionship, and togetherness.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by दीपिका पादुकोण (@deepikapadukone)

Both Deepika and Ranveer shared the same posts on social media, adding a series of emojis. Fans and celebrities like Aditi Rao Hydari, Homi Adajania, and Anaita Shroff Adajania showered the couple with love in the comments. Some social media users even speculated that Deepika might be expecting twins.

Deepika and Ranveer announced they were expecting their first child in an Instagram post on February 29, with the baby due in September.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by दीपिका पादुकोण (@deepikapadukone)

Recently, Deepika was spotted spending time with friends and family, including dinner dates with Ranveer’s family. She was also seen with badminton player Lakshya Sen, who was coached by her dad, Prakash Padukone.

On the work front, Deepika was last seen in “Kalki 2898 – AD” alongside Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan. She will also appear in Rohit Shetty’s “Singham Again.” Deepika and Ranveer had two wedding ceremonies in 2018, celebrating with close friends and family in Lake Como, Italy.