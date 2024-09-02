Indian ministry summons Netflix over controversial name changes in ‘IC-814’ series depicting Kandahar Hijack

The Ministry of Information & Broadcasting (I&B) has summoned the content head of Netflix in response to a growing controversy surrounding the depiction of hijackers in the web series IC-814 – The Kandahar Hijack.

The series, starring Vijay Varma, recounts the harrowing experiences of passengers aboard the Indian Airlines flight that was hijacked in 1999. The hijackers, originally linked to the Pakistan-based terror group Harkat-ul-Mujahideen, forced the plane to divert to multiple locations before landing in Taliban-controlled Kandahar, Afghanistan.

The controversy erupted after it was revealed that the series had altered the names of the hijackers, changing them from their original Muslim names to Hindu names like ‘Bhola’ and ‘Shankar.’

Critics argue that this deliberate change misrepresents the actual events and the identities of the terrorists involved. The original hijackers were identified as Ibrahim Athar, Sunny Ahmed Qazi, Zahoor Ibrahim, Shahid Akhtar, and Sayed Shakir, all of whom were affiliated with Harkat-ul-Mujahideen.

Amit Malviya, the head of the BJP IT Cell, strongly criticized the series for changing the names. He claimed that the hijackers were “dreaded terrorists who acquired aliases to hide their Muslim identities.” Malviya expressed concern that the series might lead future generations to believe that Hindus were responsible for the hijacking of IC-814. He posted on X (formerly Twitter), “Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha legitimized their criminal intent by furthering their non-Muslim names. Decades later, people will think Hindus hijacked IC-814.”

Malviya further stated that this alteration serves the “Left’s agenda to whitewash the crimes of Pakistani terrorists, all Muslims.” He argued that such portrayals could weaken India’s security apparatus in the long run and shift the blame away from those actually responsible for the bloodshed.

The controversy also elicited reactions from other political figures. Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah commented on the situation, highlighting the inconsistency in demands for accuracy in film portrayals. He pointed out that those who accepted movies like Kashmir Files as “gospel truth” are now demanding accuracy in the portrayal of events in IC-814. Abdullah posted on X, “Now suddenly they want accuracy and nuance packaged in the script.”

IC-814 – The Kandahar Hijack is a book adaptation of Flight into Fear: The Captain’s Story, written by journalist Srinjoy Chowdhury and the captain of the hijacked flight, Devi Sharan. The series aims to give a detailed account of the traumatic experience of the passengers and crew during the week-long standoff.

However, the portrayal of the hijackers and the decision to change their names has overshadowed the series’ intent to depict the incident accurately. The controversy has sparked a larger debate about the role of cinema in shaping public perception and the responsibilities of filmmakers in staying true to historical events.

In light of the controversy, the I&B Ministry’s decision to summon Netflix’s content head underscores the seriousness with which the government is approaching the issue. The ministry is expected to seek an explanation for the name changes and the potential implications of such alterations.

As this issue unfolds, it raises questions about creative liberties in adapting real-life events for the screen and the impact these changes can have on public understanding of history. Whether Netflix and the creators of IC-814 will address these concerns remains to be seen, but the controversy has already sparked widespread debate about accuracy and responsibility in cinematic portrayals of historical events.