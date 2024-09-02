Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda secures admission at India’s premium IIM-Ahmedabad institute

Navya Naveli Nanda, granddaughter of Bollywood legends Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, has recently made headlines by securing admission to the prestigious Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad.

Navya shared the exciting news on Instagram, posting a series of pictures from the campus and announcing her enrollment in the Blended Post Graduate Programme (BPGP) for the Class of 2026.

In her Instagram post, Navya expressed her excitement: “Dreams do come true. The next 2 years… with the best people & faculty!”

Her post included images of the picturesque IIM Ahmedabad campus, along with snapshots of her new friends. Navya also shared a special moment on her Instagram Stories, where she was seen cutting a cake in celebration, thanking her teacher for helping her clear the CAT/IAT entrance exams.

The Blended Post Graduate Programme, or BPGP, is a newly introduced hybrid course at IIM Ahmedabad. Launched earlier this year, the program is designed to offer both on-campus sessions and live interactive online classes. It’s aimed at professionals with at least three years of work experience, providing them with an opportunity to balance their professional commitments with academic growth.

This program is particularly beneficial for working individuals and entrepreneurs who wish to further their education without putting their careers on hold. Navya, who has been actively involved in various entrepreneurial ventures, seems to have found the perfect fit with this course.

As soon as Navya announced her admission, her Instagram post was flooded with congratulatory messages from friends, family, and well-wishers. Her mother, Shweta Bachchan, commented, “You make me so proud baby…” expressing her immense pride in her daughter’s achievement. Close friends Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, and Shanaya Kapoor also showed their support through emojis in the comments section.

In addition to her friends, several Bollywood celebrities extended their best wishes to Navya. Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar, actress Karishma Kapoor, and actress Sonali Bendre were among those who congratulated her on this milestone.

Navya Naveli Nanda has often been in the spotlight, not just for being a part of the Bachchan family but also for her own accomplishments. She previously hosted a podcast titled What The Hell Navya, where she engaged in candid conversations with her grandmother Jaya Bachchan and mother Shweta Bachchan. The podcast explored topics like feminism and the role of women in society, showcasing Navya’s interest in social issues.

Despite her strong connections to Bollywood, Navya has made it clear that she has no intentions of joining the film industry. In June, at an event where Shweta Bachchan accepted an award on behalf of her daughter for the podcast, she clarified Navya’s career aspirations. “I think you are very well acquainted with the work Navya does, and she has her hands full. I don’t think Bollywood is the way to go for her,” Shweta said, putting to rest any speculation about Navya’s entry into films.

Navya’s admission to IIM Ahmedabad marks the beginning of a new chapter in her life. With her enrollment in the BPGP, she is set to further her education while continuing to explore her entrepreneurial interests. Her journey at one of India’s top business schools is sure to be filled with learning and growth, as she balances her professional and academic pursuits.

As Navya embarks on this exciting new journey, she carries with her the support and pride of her family, friends, and fans. Her decision to pursue higher education at IIM Ahmedabad highlights her dedication to personal and professional growth, setting an example for young women everywhere.